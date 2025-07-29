Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Occupiers Carry Out Mass Deforestation Near Simferopol For Road Construction In Crimea

2025-07-29 12:06:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

This was reported by the Telegram channel Crimean Wind , according to Ukrinform.

“During the construction of the road, the southern bypass of Simferopol, trees are being cut down en masse. Tens and hundreds of thousands of trees,” the post says.

As reported, the occupiers cut down dozens of living trees in the Sea Garden of Feodosia .

First photo is illustrative

