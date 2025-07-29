Vietnam Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Cambodia, Thailand
Speaking at a reception here to mark the 30th anniversary of Vietnam's membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Son praised the consensus reached in Malaysia just hours earlier, particularly the decision to implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
He said, this is an extremely important first step towards easing tensions and restoring peace and security, adding that, in today's increasingly complex global environment, it is more critical than ever for ASEAN to enhance cooperation with its partners, to promote dialogue, diplomacy, international law, and multilateralism.
Son said that, maintaining a peaceful, secure, and stable regional environment is a prerequisite for sustainable development and the continued success of the ASEAN Community.– NNN-VNA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- $MBG Token Pre-Sale Set For July 15 - Only 7 Million Tokens Available At $0.35
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Independence Benefits Helps Federal Employees Navigate Retirement Amid VSIP Offers, TSP Volatility, And FEGLI Cost Increases
CommentsNo comment