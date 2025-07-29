Vietnam Welcomes Ceasefire Agreement Between Cambodia, Thailand

MENAFN - Nam News Network) HANOI, Jul 29 (NNN-VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Bui Thanh Son, yesterday welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Cambodia and Thailand.

Speaking at a reception here to mark the 30th anniversary of Vietnam's membership in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Son praised the consensus reached in Malaysia just hours earlier, particularly the decision to implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.

He said, this is an extremely important first step towards easing tensions and restoring peace and security, adding that, in today's increasingly complex global environment, it is more critical than ever for ASEAN to enhance cooperation with its partners, to promote dialogue, diplomacy, international law, and multilateralism.

Son said that, maintaining a peaceful, secure, and stable regional environment is a prerequisite for sustainable development and the continued success of the ASEAN Community.– NNN-VNA