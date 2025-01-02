Author Wayne L Wilson Receives Another High Praise Rating For Young Adult Novel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Booklife ReviewSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The New Frontier, a poignant and powerful coming-of-age novel by Wayne L. Wilson, has earned an“A” rating from Booklife Review for its heartfelt portrayal of a young Black boy navigating the harsh realities of racism, friendship, and family in 1961 Los Angeles. Through the eyes of 12-year-old Samuel Scott Cole, Wilson explores the complexities of race, identity, and the pursuit of the American Dream during a time of profound social change.In The New Frontier, the Cole family moves from a small southern town to Los Angeles in search of a better life during President Kennedy's“New Frontier” era. However, their dreams are quickly dashed when they are met with prejudice and hostility in an all-White neighborhood. The story, narrated by 12-year-old Samuel, follows his journey as he struggles with racism, the emotional turmoil of trying to fit in, and his search for a place where he belongs. Samuel's innocence and imagination offer a unique perspective on his experiences, as he makes an unexpected friend and, together, they uncover a chilling real-life bogeyman-a murderer hiding in their community.Booklife Review by Publishers Weekly praises Wilson's ability to bring the story to life saying, "Wilson's sharp character studies guide the thrust of the story. He captures the incredulity and childhood innocence of a young Black kid confronting racism for the first time....”The review goes on to highlight the novel's appeal to a wide range of readers. "The New Frontier will appeal to young readers, but Wilson's humor and his main character's distinctive voice will draw in a more seasoned readership as well. Takeaway: Powerful novel of racial division in 1960s America, bursting with heart."Wayne L. Wilson shares the inspiration behind the book, explaining, "This young adult historical fiction novel is based on the true and untold stories of the African American urban pioneers of the twentieth century who moved into all-White neighborhoods. These courageous souls shattered color barriers, but not without being subjected to bigotry and some of the most dire repercussions like racial profiling and prejudice.”The New Frontier is both a historical fiction and a deeply personal story that resonates with readers of all backgrounds. It offers poignant insights into the impact of racism on the family unit, the innocence of childhood, and the courage it takes to face one's fears-both real and imagined.About the Author:Wayne L. Wilson is an accomplished screenwriter and member of the Writers Guild of America, with a career that includes multiple optioned screenplays, including one by Magic Johnson Entertainment. He has contributed to award-winning projects for Universal Studios and PBS, earning recognition such as the Communitas Award, AVA Award, and Creativity Award. Wilson's diverse writing work spans military history, children's stories, and notable contributions to the African American National Biography. He has also ghostwritten on various topics, including parenting, community empowerment, international terrorism, and the U.S. Secret Service.In addition to his screenwriting, Wilson is a successful author of children's and young adult books. His award-winning children's book Kate the Ghost Dog: Coping With the Death of a Pet, published by Magination Press, has been praised by reviewers and animal organizations. Wilson is also a 2024 Moonbeam Children's Book Award Medalist for The New Frontier.For more information about The New Frontier and Wayne L. Wilson, visit his website.City Book Review is a author marketing and book review company that publish more than 400 reviews a month in more than 40 genres. City Book Review has ten review outlets; San Francisco, Manhattan, Chicago, Los Angeles, Portland, San Diego, Seattle and Tulsa Book Reviews, and Kids' BookBuzz. Authors interested in having their books reviewed can visit the book submission guidelines on the City Book Review website.

