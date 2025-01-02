Russian Military Likely Sabotaging Dnipro Crossing Near Kherson Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied village of Lazurne, Kherson region, Russian forces have reportedly seen a sharp increase in broken equipment arriving at their repair base, leading to suspicions of deliberate sabotage by their own troops.

The Atesh partisan movement reported this on Telegram , citing its agents, Ukrinform reports.

The damaged equipment primarily includes watercraft, such as boats and water scooters.

According to the partisans, Russian are increasingly resorting to sabotage as a means of survival. Many reportedly follow instructions from Atesh to deliberately disable boat engines.

This tactic has resulted in watercraft being repeatedly sent back for repairs, significantly disrupting Russian command plans to use them for crossing the Dnipro River.