KUNG FU TEA AND CAPCOM GO MONSTER HUNTING TOGETHER THIS JANUARY!

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, has teamed up with

Capcom to celebrate the highly anticipated release of Monster Hunter WildsTM ! From January 6th to January 31st, all 400+ Kung Fu Tea locations across the U.S. will offer exclusive Monster HunterTM-themed drinks and give fans the chance to collect limited-edition stickers featuring their favorite characters.

As part of this epic collaboration, Monster Hunter fans can enjoy three bold, new flavors 'Brewed for the Fearless!' The exclusive drink lineup includes: Palico's Thai Milk Tea, Forbidden Lands Thai Tea Latte, and the White Wraith Thai Tea Milk Cap. These three refreshing handcrafted drinks are available hot or cold, and will be the perfect companion for any Monster Hunter fans looking to enter the field!

Kung Fu Tea App users can unlock special rewards throughout the partnership by completing a Monster Hunter-themed drink challenge, earning exclusive prizes for trying all three flavors before the event ends. Download the Kung Fu Tea App at KungFuTea/App-Download .

And there's more-follow @KungFuTeaUSA on Instagram to get news on the upcoming Monster Hunter giveaway! Eight lucky fans will win one year of free boba and a copy of Monster Hunter Wilds to enjoy when it comes out on February 28th, 2025.

Stay tuned for more surprises as Kung Fu Tea and Capcom invite you to sip, slay, and celebrate the latest chapter in the Monster Hunter saga!

ABOUT MONSTER HUNTER WILDS

Monster Hunter Wilds

is the highly anticipated next entry in Capcom's award-winning Monster Hunter series. The co-op action RPG takes the thrill of the hunt to new heights with a new adventure set in an unrelenting frontier. Track down massive monsters and battle the elements in a seamless ever-changing world. Survive and craft ever more powerful equipment in your quest to unravel the mystery of these new lands. Monster Hunter Wilds launches on February 28, 2025 for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. Pre-orders are available now. To learn more, visit

.

