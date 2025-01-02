ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat Hyderabad 3-0 For Sixth Straight Home Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 2 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant started the New Year with a 3-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Thursday. Jose Molina's men were on the offensive and went ahead courtesy of an own goal by Stefan Sapic followed by a superb goal from Tom Aldred in the first half. Early in the second half, Jason Cummings scored the third as they secured their 10th win of this season of the competition.

The Mariners started the game with great zeal, looking to progress the ball forward at every opportunity. They played at a high intensity which Hyderabad FC could not match in the initial exchanges. The hosts were rewarded for their dominant start in the ninth minute when they grabbed the lead courtesy of an own goal conceded by Stefan Sapic. It was a move started by Subhasish Bose who unleashed Liston on the right flank. The winger found Sahal Abdul Samad in space in the penalty area with a delightful cross. However, Hyderabad FC custodian Arshdeep Singh was unable to grab his subsequent effort cleanly and cannoned off Sapic before crossing the line.

Just a minute later, Ramhlunchhunga almost came up with the equaliser when he tested Vishal Kaith from close range. Kaith was also not very confident with his collection as he gathered on his second attempt. In the 17th minute, Jamie Maclaren tried to double the lead from a fast break. He combined with his compatriot Cummings in the buildup as the former was through on goal. With only Arshdeep to beat, Maclaren's eventual effort struck the post on its way out.

The Mariners kept pushing for the second goal as they found acres of space in Hyderabad FC's final third. Their efforts bore fruit in the 41st minute when Aldred doubled the lead with a diving header following Liston's pinpoint delivery inside the box. The move was initiated by Sahal's corner, marking Mohun Bagan Super Giant's 15th set-piece goal from this season.

The hosts continued their dominance into the second half with Cummings getting into the scoresheet in the 51st minute. Cummings brought down a long pass from the right flank and released Maclaren in space. The Australian served it back on a plate to Cummings, who beat Arshdeep in goal with a first-time finish. In retaliation, Hyderabad FC's interim head coach Shameel Chembakath made three changes as he brought on the likes of Ayush Adhikari, Muhammed Rafi, and Allan Paulista replacing Joseph Sunny, Ramhlunchhunga and Andrei Alba respectively.

Rafi almost made an instant impact when he pulled the trigger from long range and tested Kaith, who dropped the ball before gathering it cleanly on his second attempt. With Allan and Edmilson Correia on the pitch, Hyderabad FC had their moments but the Mariners' defense held their fort brilliantly. In the 78th minute, Jose Molina decided to freshen things up as he brought on Greg Stewart and Abhishek Suryavanshi, replacing Cummings and Anirudh Thapa. Minutes later, Liston glided past a couple of defenders before pulling the trigger but his effort was parried away by Arshdeep, but the Mariners closed out the game comfortably.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will next feature in the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal FC on January 11 whereas Hyderabad FC will travel to Goa to face FC Goa on January 8.