AVE MUJICA - THE DIE IS CAST - NOW STREAMING ON CRUNCHYROLL

About Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -

"Will you give me the rest of your life?"

After losing everything in a single night, Sakiko Togawa reaches out toward an even deeper abyss, one that will drag everyone around her down as well.

Gathering the lives of girls burdened with their own troubles and desires, Sakiko raises the curtain on a perfect masquerade.

"Welcome to the world of Ave Mujica."

On a stage where sorrow, death, fear, love-even the solace of forgetting-are stripped away, will their masks be torn off and shatter into oblivion, or will they...

Cast

Kanon Takao as Sakiko Togawa/Oblivionis

Akane Yonezawa as Nyamu Yūtenji/Amoris

Yuzuki Watase as Mutsumi Wakaba/Mortis

Mei Okada as Umiri Yahata/Timoris

Rico Sasaki as Uika Misumi/Doloris

About Bushiroad Inc.

Bushiroad Inc. is an IP Development company known for developing Cardfight!! Vanguard, Weiss Schwarz, BanG Dream!, other card games, promotional items and smartphone applications around the world.

