AVE MUJICA - THE DIE IS CAST - NOW STREAMING ON CRUNCHYROLL
Date
1/2/2025 11:15:50 AM
Join the Masquerade in the latest PV here and lose yourself to the music with the "KiLLKiSS" creditless OP video here .
About Ave Mujica - The Die is Cast -
"Will you give me the rest of your life?"
After losing everything in a single night, Sakiko Togawa reaches out toward an even deeper abyss, one that will drag everyone around her down as well.
Gathering the lives of girls burdened with their own troubles and desires, Sakiko raises the curtain on a perfect masquerade.
"Welcome to the world of Ave Mujica."
On a stage where sorrow, death, fear, love-even the solace of forgetting-are stripped away, will their masks be torn off and shatter into oblivion, or will they...
Cast
Kanon Takao as Sakiko Togawa/Oblivionis
Akane Yonezawa as Nyamu Yūtenji/Amoris
Yuzuki Watase as Mutsumi Wakaba/Mortis
Mei Okada as Umiri Yahata/Timoris
Rico Sasaki as Uika Misumi/Doloris
About Bushiroad Inc.
Bushiroad Inc. is an IP Development company known for developing Cardfight!! Vanguard, Weiss Schwarz, BanG Dream!, other card games, promotional items and smartphone applications around the world.
Official website: href="" rel="nofollow" bang-dream/anime/avemujic
Official X (Twitter):
@bangdream_en
Rights Notation:
©BanG Dream! Project
Additional Assets:
HERE
SOURCE Bushiroad
