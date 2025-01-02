Dewitt Announces Attorneys Hovden And Schuchardt Promoted To Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DeWitt LLP today announced Kai Hovden and Sarah Schuchardt were promoted to Partner status effective January 1, 2025.

About Kai Hovden

Hovden is a civil litigation attorney in DeWitt's Madison office. While he has litigated in numerous practice areas in state and courts, Kai's primary practice areas are: (a) intellectual property litigation, including representing businesses and individuals in patent, trademark, and copyright lawsuits; and (b) trusts and estates litigation, including probate contests and complex fiduciary litigation. Kai also frequently litigates in the transportation and logistics sector, representing shippers, carriers and brokers.

He earned a J.D., cum laude, from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a B.A., cum laude, from Winona State University. He is admitted to practice in Wisconsin and in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern & Western Districts of Wisconsin.

About Sarah Schuchardt

Schuchardt is a member of the Divorce and Family Law team, practicing from the Madison office. She helps individuals in all walks of life, specializing in representing individuals in family law proceedings.

She handles matters such as divorce, paternity, custody and placement, child support, adoption, prenuptial agreements and more.

Her experience includes representing a client in a 7-day contested divorce trial on issues involving legal custody, physical placement, child support, maintenance, and property division.

Sarah also has experience representing clients in mediation.



She earned a J.D., from the University of Wisconsin Law School and a B.A., with honors, from Hamilton College. She is admitted to practice in Wisconsin, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern & Western Districts of Wisconsin, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit.

About DeWitt

DeWitt LLP was founded in 1903 and is one of the ten largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 130 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Greater Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Minneapolis, Minnesota and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. DeWitt is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including background screening, business law, employee stock ownership plans, employee benefits, intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, employment relations, environmental, estate planning, family business, family law, litigation, real estate, tax law, and more. Additional information is available at dewittllp .

