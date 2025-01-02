Haryana CM Felicitates Mothers Of State's Sportspersons

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Jan 2 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday participated in the Veer Mata Jija Bai State-Level Felicitation Ceremony organised by the state unit of Kreeda Bharati in Gurugram in the honour of mothers of medal winners and participating players in the Paralympics and Olympic Games.

During the programme, the Chief Minister felicitated the mothers of the players who participated in the Paris and Paralympics in 2024.

In the Paris Olympics 2024, five out of six medals were won by Haryana's players.

In the Paralympics as well, out of 29 medals won by the country, eight were won by Haryana's players.

Earlier, 30 players from the state participated in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in which India won seven medals, of which four were won by the state's players.

Similarly, Haryana's players also made their mark in the Commonwealth Games.

During Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, 43 players from Haryana participated, of which they won 20 medals, the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Saini said the ceremony, organised in Gurugram, the city of Guru Drona, is a celebration of the role of mothers in the field of sports.

He added that felicitating the mothers of players who raised the Indian flag in the country and the world is a matter of pride.

The ceremony is an opportunity to express gratitude not only to our sportspersons but also to their mothers, he said.

The Chief Minister also congratulated the Haryana state unit of Kreeda Bharati for this unique initiative.

He also announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh to the organisation.

CM Saini, while reminding the historical contribution of mothers, said Mata Jija Bai, in whose name the ceremony has been organised, had prepared her son Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a true warrior and leader.

"The medal of a player not only makes the family proud but it also increases the pride of the entire society, state and nation," he said.

State Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam said the most selfless relationship is that of a mother.

It is a matter of pride to receive the blessings of the mothers of the players who have made the country proud.

While highlighting the achievements of the government, he said that Rs 592 crore has been spent on the players in the last decade.

The government is working for the welfare of the players and their families, he added.

Gurugram MLA Mukesh Sharma, Sohna MLA Tejpal Tanwar, Kreeda Bharati National President Gopal Saini and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.