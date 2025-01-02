Humacyte, Inc. Sued For Securities Law Violations - Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights - HUMA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group

reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Humacyte, ("HUMA" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: HUMA ) for violations of the securities laws.

Shareholders who bought the Company's securities between May 10, 2024, and October 17, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact DJS Law Group before January 17, 2025.

CASE DETAILS:

According to the Complaint, Humacyte allegedly made false statements regarding it failure to maintain good manufacturing practices including with its microbial testing at its Durham, North Carolina facility. The FDA's review of the Company's Biologic License Application (BLA) would be delayed while it fixed its manufacturing problems.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss,

contact us to participate

