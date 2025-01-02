Norfolk Southern To Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Jan. 29
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
ATLANTA, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) will announce its fourth quarter 2024 financial results during a live conference call and internet webcast at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Quarterly earnings results will be released in advance of the call and a press release will be posted on the Investors
page of the company's website.
|
What:
|
Norfolk Southern Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
|
January 29, 2025, at 8:45 a.m. ET
|
How to Participate:
|
Teleconference: 1-800-836-8184 (Dial in several minutes prior to call start.)
Live webcast: Via Webcast (Link is also available in the Investors section of the company's website )
|
Replay:
|
Following the live broadcast, a replay will be available via web link in the Investors section of the company's website .
For electronic notification of earnings events, subscribe to Investor Alerts , an email distribution list for the latest investor events, reports, news and more from Norfolk Southern.
About Norfolk Southern
Since 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC ) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a customer-centric and operations-driven freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps its customers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver more than 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports in the Gulf of Mexico and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting .
SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN02012025003732001241ID1109049503
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.