TN Government Implementing Schemes For Women‘S Education And Development: CM Stalin

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief M.K. Stalin on Thursday said that his has been implementing several schemes to promote the education and social development of women.

In his remarks at the inauguration of the Kalaignar Women's Skill Development Centre in Saidapet here, Stalin emphasised that the state government is committed to empowering women and eradicating their marginalisation.

This statement comes amid criticism from the opposition regarding women's safety in Tamil Nadu, following the recent sexual assault of a second-year engineering student at Anna University.

Stalin said: "Our Dravidian model government has been designing and implementing various welfare schemes for women's development, including reservation for women in government jobs, the creation of self-help groups, and ensuring an equal share in ancestral property for women. We are also working to increase women's enrolment in higher education as part of our women's education programme."

He highlighted key initiatives such as the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai, Vidiyal Payanam, Thozhi Hostels for Women, and the Pudhumai Penn Scheme, which aim to educate women, provide them with job opportunities, and empower them to achieve positions of power.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's belief that societal progress depends on women's progress.

"Tamil Nadu is marching forward on the path of transformation by empowering women and eradicating their enslavement. These schemes have been designed and implemented to achieve that goal,” he stated.

He also reflected on the Dravidian movement's commitment to equality.

"One of the primary objectives of the Dravidian movement was to achieve gender parity. Our government, inspired by the path laid down by Anna (DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai) and Kalaignar (party patriarch and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi) and the principles fought for by Thanthai Periyar, has implemented various schemes to uphold women's rights and development.”

The event was attended by Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Minister for HR&CE P.K. Sekar Babu, Greater Chennai Corporation Mayor Priya Rajan, and South Chennai MP Tamilachi Thangapandian.