Germans Support Idea Of ​​Peacekeeping Mission To Ukraine, But Without Germany's Participation

Most Germans support the idea of ​​deploying an international peacekeeping force in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire, while hoping that the contingent will include from other states, but not Germany.

That's according to a survey run by the YouGov research institute on behalf of the dpa news agency, Ukrinform reports.

The deployment of peacekeeping forces in Ukraine sees support from 56% of respondents. At the same time, only 23% said they would like German soldiers to participate in peacekeeping efforts.

A third (33%) oppose any involvement of German troops, while 19% stand fundamentally against a peacekeeping effort as such.

A quarter of those surveyed chose not to express their opinion on the issue.

The survey was conducted online from December 20 to 23, covering 2,194 respondents from across Germany.

As reported, the possibility of deploying peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia has been widely debated recently. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly said the issue is not worth being discussed at the moment since a ceasefire does not appear to be achieved anytime soon. Also, German authorities believe the deployment of a peacekeeping contingent must also be approved by the Russian side.