Dairy Protein Hydrolysate Market Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 5.81% To Reach US$1,278.97 Million By 2030

The global dairy protein hydrolysate is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81%, reaching a market size of US$1,278.97 million in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global dairy protein hydrolysate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.81% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$1,278.97 million in 2030.Dairy protein hydrolysate is a hydrolyzed protein derived from milk, meaning it is made up of highly ordered chains of amino acids that have been broken down into simpler and smaller chains known as peptides. So, it is a hydrolyzed milk protein that has been customized to certain applications, functions, and markets.The dairy protein hydrolysate market is expanding due to several variables. Consumers are growing more health-conscious, and they want a variety of nutritional items to help them overcome nutritional deficiencies. The increase in demand for dairy protein hydrolysate is further aided by rising consumer disposable income. At the same time, increased demand for baby nourishment is driving market expansion in dairy protein hydrolysate. Furthermore, the benefits provided by dairy protein hydrolysis, such as a faster absorption rate than intact protein because it is suited to specific requirements, are driving demand for dairy protein hydrolysate among infants, athletes, the elderly, and fitness enthusiasts alike.Furthermore, with ageing populations and increases in chronic diseases, medical nutrition needs are booming, further fueling market growth; for instance, Arla Foods Ingredients made waves in the healthy beverage space with its innovative Refreshing Fermented Protein drink. The product sets a new standard for the quality of fermented protein beverages by utilizing the capabilities of 100% whey-based hydrolysates, including Lacprodan HYDRO.365 and Nutrilac FO-8571.In addition, recent scientific advancements in microbial fermentation and ultrasonic hydrolysis are resulting in cleaner sustainable processes in production. Novel encapsulation technologies strengthen the stability and delivery of these hydrolysates in different formulations, thus speeding up their market penetration across multitudinous functions, including functional foods, infant nutrition, and medical applications.Access sample report or view details:The global dairy protein hydrolysate market is segmented by type into two major categories: Whey and casein. Consumer awareness towards healthy diets became advanced and thus increased the craving for components of dairy to drive the demand for whey. The increased proliferation of fitness centres and health clubs is likely to promote the expansion of this market for hydrolyzed whey protein-rich dietary supplements. Moreover, increasing enthusiasm for sports and nutrition among the younger generations is going to be a factor in increasing demand in the coming years. The hydrolyzed whey protein has access to other health benefits, such as weight control and muscle building, which probably boosts the increased demand for the product.The global dairy protein hydrolysate market by form category is segmented into powder and paste. The demand for powder is increasing mainly due to its increasing application in health and wellness products. The powder form occurs mostly due to its easier storage, transport, and formulation. The increasing awareness of protein about muscle regeneration, weight management, and general health is further boosting its use in sports supplements and functional foods. In addition, the advancements in enzymatic hydrolysis technology allow the development of high-quality, bioactive, protein hydrolysates targeted toward niche consumers with specific dietary conditions or medical conditions.The global dairy protein hydrolysate market by application category is segmented into sports & nutrition, infant nutrition, clinical nutrition, and animal feed. The demand for dairy protein hydrolysate is rising for infant nutrition due to its remarkable nutritional and physiological properties. Hydrolysates of dairy proteins derived from enzymatic digestion of milk proteins such as whey and casein are high in essential amino acids and easily digestible, making them excellent for infants, especially those with premature digestive systems or protein sensitivity. These hydrolysates are usually applied in infant formula as an alternative to traditional dairy proteins that are hypoallergenic and nutritionally adequate. The growing awareness of newborn nutrition and rising concerns over food allergies have made most parents settle on formulas containing hydrolyzed proteins.Based on geography, North America had a considerable global dairy protein hydrolysate market share. Rising demand in the United States and Canada has driven the growth of this regional industry. The North American dairy protein hydrolysates market is growing as individuals in this region become more health-conscious and prefer nutritional goods to preserve their overall health and well-being. High demand for energy bars and shakes in restaurants and households to promote fat loss and weight control is driving regional market growth.Furthermore, tighter laws in the Asia Pacific area drive demand for environmentally friendly options. The goal of phasing out HCFCs by 2040 and lowering HFCs by 85% by 2047 drives producers to develop low-GWP solutions. This migration feature aligns with the global agenda for sustainability and meets the needs of increasingly environmentally conscious consumers.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global dairy protein hydrolysate market that have been covered are AMCO Proteins, Milk Specialties Global, Agropur Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Kerry Group plc, Titan Biotec, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, Ingredia, Armor Proteins, A. Costantino & C. spa, Hyprol Protein Hydrolysates, FrieslandCampina Ingredients, NZMP, Hofseth BioCare ASA.The market analytics report segments the global dairy protein hydrolysate market as follows:.By TypeoWheyoCasein.By FormoPowderoPaste.By ApplicationoSports NutritionoInfant NutritionoClinical NutritionoAnimal Feed.By Geography.North AmericaoUnited StatesoCanadaoMexico.South AmericaoBraziloArgentinaoOthers.EuropeoUKoGermanyoFranceoItalyoOthers.Middle East and AfricaoSaudi ArabiaoIsraeloOthers.Asia PacificoJapanoChinaoIndiaoSouth KoreaoIndonesiaoThailandoOthersCompanies Profiled:.AMCO Proteins.Milk Specialties Global.Agropur Inc..Glanbia Nutritionals Inc..Hilmar Cheese Company.Kerry Group plc.Titan Biotec.Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S.Ingredia.Armor Proteins.A. Costantino & C. spa.Hyprol Protein Hydrolysates.FrieslandCampina Ingredients.NZMP.Hofseth BioCare ASAExplore More Reports:.Animal Protein Ingredients Market:.Protein Ingredients Market:.Whey Protein Ingredients Market:

