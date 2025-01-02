CHIPOTLE X STRAVA PARTNERSHIP GOES GLOBAL: INTRODUCING THE CITY CHALLENGE IN 25 MARKETS TO KICK OFF 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Last year, we learned about the literal great lengths that our fans will go to for free Chipotle. Participants logged more than 9.25 million miles on 'Chipotle segments,' the equivalent of circling the planet more than 370 times," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, Chipotle. "After seeing the passion our fans had for the initial launch with

Strava, we had to increase access to the competition and raise the stakes."

Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge

Chipotle has partnered with Strava to create 25 "Chipotle segments," which are portions of roads and trails created by the Strava community where athletes can find friendly competition by chasing the fastest times on the leaderboard. Starting today through January 31, fans will have the opportunity to compete for Local Legend Status (LCL), an award for the individual who completes the segment the most times. Chipotle will reward the Local Legend in each city with free Lifestyle Bowls for a year.2



New this year, every city with a Chipotle segment will also compete to see who can collectively complete the highest mileage on the segment. The cities' progress will be tracked on the "Chipotle x Strava: The City Challenge" heatmap ,

a first-of-its-kind leaderboard showing daily updates of each city's performance. The city that wins will score a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) entrée offer for their entire city valid on instore orders on a future date to be announced by Chipotle. This will be the first time Strava segments will be in direct competition with each other as part of a brand-sponsored competition.

No Quitters Day Is Better With Friends

The second Friday of January is known as "Quitters Day," the day people are most likely to forfeit New Year's resolutions. Since 2023, Chipotle has celebrated "No Quitters Day" and rewarded guests who sustained healthy habits all month. As Chipotle enters its third year celebrating "No Quitters Day," the company is creating a motivational text message community via SMS to help guests achieve their goals.

How It Works:

From January 2 – January 9, guests can visit chipotle/lsb-textto join the "Goals, Gym, Guac" text message community.Throughout January, Chipotle will text its community with exclusive content from top creators, motivational texts and affirmations, plus a first chance to score a free Chipotle Lifestyle Bowl.On "No Quitters Day," Friday, January 10, members will be texted with instructions to get one of 50,000 free Lifestyle Bowls.1

"It's well known that having an accountability buddy makes it easier to accomplish wellness goals," said Stephanie Perdue, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Chipotle. "We are showing up for our guests with our version of a group chat to make healthy habits fun on 'No Quitters Day.'"

Lifestyle Bowls For Every Goal

Chipotle's Lifestyle Bowls are chef-curated entrées designed to make healthy habits convenient and delicious with easy one tap ordering on the Chipotle app and Chipotle . The menu features nourishing bowls for every lifestyle, including Whole30®, keto, paleo, gluten free, grain free, vegan and vegetarian.

Chipotle is helping fans start the new year strong with a

$0

delivery fee offer3 on Lifestyle Bowl orders in the U.S. on the Chipotle app and Chipotle from

January 2 through January 31. Lifestyle Bowls are digital exclusive menu items available in the U.S., U.K., Canada and France.



The 2025 Lifestyle Bowl Lineup:



Balanced Macros Bowl: Light White Rice, Black Beans, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac, Extra Romaine Lettuce

Veggie Full Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac

Wholesome Bowl (Whole30® compatible): Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Guac

Keto Salad Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Sour Cream, Cheese

High Protein Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Double Chicken, Tomatillo-Red Chili Salsa, Cheese, Romaine Lettuce

Plant-Powered Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Sofritas, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Guac Go Half Veggie Bowl: 1/2 Chicken, 1/2 Sofritas, Supergreens Lettuce Blend, White Rice, Fajita Veggies, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Roasted Chili-Corn Salsa, Sour Cream



1 – 50,000 codes available. 50 U.S. States & DC Only, 13+. Limit 1 code per person. Chipotle will let you know if you've won by sending you a text. Standard text and data rates may apply.

If all codes aren't distributed via text responses Chipotle will distribute via other means outlined in the Terms. Terms: chipotle/text

2 – NO PURCHASE NECESSARY .

Contest begins 1/1/25 at 3:01 p.m. PT and ends: 1/31/25 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Minors must have parental consent.

See official rules at: chipotle/city-challenge-rules

for additional eligibility restrictions, entry periods, segment details, prize descriptions/restrictions, and complete details.

Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

3 – Higher menu prices are charged for

delivery; additional service

fees applied at checkout as well (except in California and Minnesota). Available January 2 through January 31, 2025 only, within Chipotle's

delivery

areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Order must include at least one Lifestyle Bowl to qualify. Minimum order $10 USD/ maximum order $200 USD, each excluding tax and

fees. Deliveries and redemptions are subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying

delivery

order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only on Chipotle website or the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party

delivery

platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,600 restaurants as of September

30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 125,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle .

About Strava

Strava is the app for active people with more than 135 million athletes in more than 190 countries. The platform offers a holistic view of your active lifestyle, no matter where you live, which sport you love and/or what device you use. Everyone belongs on Strava when they are pursuing an active life. Join the community, find motivation and discover new experiences with a Strava subscription . Join the Strava Club

or follow Strava on Instagram , X , Facebook , YouTube

and LinkedIn .

Visit

for more information.



SOURCE Chipotle Mexican Grill