The Hospital Furniture Market To Surge To USD 16.34 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 6.85% CAGR SNS Insider

Hospital Furniture Market

Hospital Furniture Witnesses Robust Growth Driven by Rising Healthcare Investments and Technological Advancements.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to SNS Insider, The Hospital Furniture Market was valued at USD 9.06 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 16.34 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.85% from 2024 to 2032.Rising Demand and Emerging Opportunities in the Hospital Furniture MarketThe hospital furniture market is experiencing rapid growth due to the rising expenditure on healthcare, growing infrastructure in hospitals, and an increase in chronic diseases. The trend of medical treatments has become highly advanced, and comfort to patients is becoming increasingly important, raising the demand for ergonomic and technologically advanced furniture, such as motorized beds, overbed tables, and modular storage units. Besides this, the rise of healthcare infrastructure facilities in the developing world coupled with public policies and private investments enhances growth within the market. Additionally, aging worldwide continues to generate demands for geriatric-focused customized furniture.Get a Free Sample Report of Hospital Furniture Market @Key Hospital Furniture Market Players:StrykerInvacare Corp.ARJO ABSteris Plc.Medline Industries Inc.Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.Drive DeVilbiss HealthcareGF Health Products Inc.NAUSICAA MedicalSunrise Medical (US) LLCHerman Miller FurnitureKovonoxGetinge ABKey Market SegmentsBy Product.Beds.Tables.Seating Furniture.Trolley and Stretchers.Cabinet and Lockers.OthersBy Sales Channel.Offline.OnlineBy Application.Physician.Patient.StaffBy End-User.Homecare.Hospital and Clinic.Ambulatory Surgical CentersBy Product, Beds Segment Leads the Hospital Furniture MarketIn 2023, the Beds segment dominated the hospital furniture market, which accounted for the largest revenue share due to their critical use in patient care and recovery. The segment was influenced primarily by the growing demand for sophisticated hospital beds catering to patients' comfort, mobility, and safety. Higher hospital admissions, especially in chronic illnesses and post-operative care, added more momentum to the demand for specialist beds that come with features like adjustable height, smart monitoring, and pressure relief technologies. Also, growing healthcare infrastructure investments across emerging economies fuelled high-quality multifunctional bed procurements.By Application, Patient Furniture Segment Leads the Hospital Furniture Market withIn 2023, the Patient Furniture segment dominated the hospital furniture market, securing the highest revenue share, because it plays an essential role in improving patients' comfort and care experience. It is driven mainly by the increasing adoption of ergonomic furniture like recliners and overbed tables, created to make a better patient experience that may extend their stay within hospitals. Increased focus on patient-centric healthcare, along with an increasing demand for customized and multi-functional furniture, further accelerated the growth of the segment. Moreover, material durability and infection-resistant designs are advancing, making patient furniture a crucial investment for hospitals around the world.Need any customization research on Hospital Furniture Market, Enquire Now @By Sales Channel, Offline Segment Leads Hospital Furniture Market in 2023, While Online Segment Poised for Rapid GrowthIn 2023, the segment dominated the hospital furniture market with the largest revenue share, driven by the need for direct, hands-on inspection of furniture quality and design. Healthcare providers preferred offline channels to ensure durability, comfort, and compliance with strict medical standards. Established supplier relationships and bulk purchasing benefits further reinforced the dominance of traditional sales networks in the market.The Online segment, however, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by the rising adoption of digital procurement solutions. Healthcare facilities are increasingly drawn to the convenience of online platforms, offering extensive product options, competitive pricing, and quick delivery services. Advanced tools like virtual showrooms and detailed product descriptions are making it easier for buyers to evaluate options remotely.North America Leads Hospital Furniture Market in 2023, While Asia Pacific Set for Fastest GrowthIn 2023, North America led the hospital furniture market with the highest revenue share, owing to its well-established healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in facility upgrades. High demand for advanced, ergonomic furniture driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases further supported its dominance. The presence of key market players and robust government funding also reinforced North America's leadership.The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by rapid urbanization and increasing healthcare investments. Growing demand for cost-effective yet innovative furniture in emerging markets like India and China is accelerating growth. Additionally, the rise in private hospitals and medical tourism is creating new opportunities, making the Asia Pacific a key driver of future market expansion.Key Developments in the Hospital Furniture Market.In 2024, Stryker inaugurated its Customer Experience Center at the Stryker Global Technology Center in Gurgaon, showcasing advanced medical equipment such as ICU beds and ambulance cots, while fostering innovation and collaboration in healthcare..On October 30, 2024, Herman Miller updated its Mirra 2 Chair and Stool, reducing its carbon footprint and enhancing ergonomics through material innovation.Buy Full Research Report on Hospital Furniture Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Hospital Furniture Market by Product8. Hospital Furniture Market by Sales Channel9. Hospital Furniture Market by Application10. Hospital Furniture Market by Application11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

