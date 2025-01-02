Digihost Increases Cash Flow Position And Revenues Year Over Year And Provides December 2024 Production Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Inc. (“ Digihost ” or the“ Company ”) (Nasdaq / TSXV: DGHI), an innovative infrastructure company that develops cutting-edge data centers, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative (“ ”) production results for the month ended December 31, 2024, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in USD unless otherwise indicated.

Monthly Production Highlights for December 2024

The Company held cash, BTC and cash deposits of approximately $10.0 million as of December 31, 2024, as compared to $2.3 million on December 31, 2023 (based on a BTC price of $93,429 as of December 31, 2024 and $42,265 as of December 31, 2023, per CoinMarketCap), representing an increase in cash balance of 257%.



The Company generated approximately $3.4 million in revenue for the month ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.8 million in December 2023, representing a 21% year-over-year increase. This growth highlights Digihost's ability to consistently expand its revenue despite significant challenges, including the temporary shutdown of one of its flagship mining sites for scheduled maintenance and the 2024 halving event, which reduced Bitcoin production rewards by 50%.

Between self-mining and hosting agreements, miners at the Company's facilities produced approximately 35 BTC during the month of December. The Company invested approximately $0.5 million in December in capital expenditures, mining infrastructure support equipment, and deposits, bringing total fiscal year 2024 CAPEX deployment to a total of approximately $5.5 million. This significant investment underscores Digihost's commitment to long-term growth while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation, prioritizing self-funding to minimize equity dilution for shareholders wherever possible.



Operations Update

Presently, Digihost operates with approximately 100MW of available power across its three sites and has access to an additional 300MW of allocated power for future development. One of the Company's flagship plants was temporarily taken offline earlier in the quarter for scheduled multi-year maintenance and is expected to resume operations in the first week of January. The full utilization of this power capacity is projected to drive substantial revenue growth beginning in Q1, 2025.

Strategic Clean Energy Collaboration

Digihost continues to advance its commitment to sustainability and innovation in energy solutions. In December 2024, the Company formalized a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with NANO Nuclear Energy to integrate advanced nuclear energy technologies at its 60MW New York power facility. Furthermore, Digihost and NANO Nuclear jointly submitted a response to the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's (NYSERDA) Request for Information, underscoring their shared vision of promoting advanced, zero-emission energy solutions.

This collaboration represents a pivotal step in transitioning Digihost's energy infrastructure to cleaner, scalable solutions. By leveraging cutting-edge nuclear microreactors, the Company aims to bolster its power reliability while aligning with New York State's broader energy goals. These efforts reflect Digihost's unwavering dedication to integrating sustainable practices into its operations and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

