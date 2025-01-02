Iran’s production of iron ore concentrate surges by 2 percent

(MENAFN) During the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 20 to November 20, Iran experienced a two percent increase in its production of iron ore concentrate compared to the same period last year. This growth resulted in the country producing approximately 33 million tons of iron ore concentrate during this period. The rise in production highlights the country’s ongoing efforts to boost its and processing capacity.



Iron ore concentrate is a refined product derived from processed iron ores, which undergo several stages, including crushing, grinding, magnetic separation, and flotation. These processes aim to remove unwanted elements from the ore, resulting in a high-quality concentrate. The iron ore concentrate is an essential intermediate product in the production of steel, as it helps improve the efficiency of further processing stages.



The concentrate is primarily used in sintering and blast furnace production, as well as in pellet production, which are crucial steps in the steel-making process. Iron ore concentrate plays a pivotal role in meeting the demand for steel, which is a key component in various industries, including construction, automotive, and manufacturing.



This increase in production is indicative of Iran’s growing presence in the global iron ore market, as the country continues to expand its mining and processing capabilities to meet both domestic and international demand for iron ore products.

MENAFN02012025000045015839ID1109048923