FIA Unveils Date For 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has revealed the calendar for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship.

According to Azernews, citing the official FIA website, the date for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has also been confirmed.

Baku will host the speed race for the 9th time from September 19 to 21. This will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.

The season will commence in Australia on March 14 and conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 5 to 7.