FIA Unveils Date For 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has revealed the
calendar for the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship.
According to Azernews, citing the official FIA
website, the date for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has also been
confirmed.
Baku will host the speed race for the 9th time from September 19
to 21. This will be the 17th Grand Prix of the season.
The season will commence in Australia on March 14 and conclude
with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 5 to 7.
MENAFN02012025000195011045ID1109048617
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.