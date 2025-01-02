Ethylene Oxide Industry Outlook To 2028: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants
Global ethylene oxide capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 42.85 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 50.47 mtpa in 2028. Most of the ethylene oxide capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia.
Report Scope
Global ethylene oxide capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028 Ethylene Oxide planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region and key countries Key details of the ethylene oxide plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)
Reasons to Buy
Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced Ethylene Oxide plants globally Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene Oxide industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of Ethylene Oxide capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors
Key Topics Covered:
Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
Key Highlights New Project Announcements
Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Region Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ethylene Oxide Additions by Region Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects by Region Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Plants
Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023 Ethylene Oxide Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries Ethylene Oxide Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023 Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Asia Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Asia by Country
Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America
Ethylene Oxide Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028
Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East
Ethylene Oxide Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in the Middle East
Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU
Ethylene Oxide Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in the FSU
Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe
Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Europe
Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America
Ethylene Oxide Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028
Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Oceania
Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2018-2028
