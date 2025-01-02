Ethylene Oxide Industry Outlook To 2028: Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethylene Oxide Outlook to 2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global ethylene oxide capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 42.85 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 50.47 mtpa in 2028. Most of the ethylene oxide capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia.

Report Scope



Global ethylene oxide capacity outlook by region from 2024 to 2028

Ethylene Oxide planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region and key countries Key details of the ethylene oxide plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced Ethylene Oxide plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global Ethylene Oxide industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of Ethylene Oxide capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook



Key Highlights New Project Announcements

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Ethylene Oxide Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects by Region Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Plants

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023

Ethylene Oxide Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries Ethylene Oxide Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023 Global Ethylene Oxide Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Asia Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Asia by Country

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in North America by Country, 2018-2028

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in the Middle East



Ethylene Oxide Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in the Middle East

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU



Ethylene Oxide Capacity in FSU by Country, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in the FSU

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe



Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Ethylene Oxide Projects in Europe

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in South America by Country, 2018-2028

Ethylene Oxide Capacity and Capex Outlook in Oceania

Ethylene Oxide Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2018-2028

