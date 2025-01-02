IEI Qatar Chapter Hosts Webinar On 'Artificial Intelligence Security'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Institution of Engineers (IEI) Qatar Chapter, a leading professional organisation dedicated to advancing engineering practices, successfully organized a highly informative webinar on the topic 'Artificial Intelligence Security' for the engineering community in Qatar.

Er. Abdul Sathar, Hon. Chairman, IEI Qatar Chapter proposed presidential address and emphasised about the program reflects the Institution of Engineers' commitment to fostering awareness, education, and action in the domain of cybersecurity.

Chief Guest Er. Ahmed Jassim Al Jolo, President, Federation of Global Engineers addressed the gathering.

The keynote speaker Satyavathi Divadari, Cloud Security Leader of India was shared the Cloud Security and AI security challenges.

She covered Best Practices of AI in various aspects and she explained the emerging AI technologies in Cybersecurity in the domain related to healthcare AI, Finance AI, Retail AI, Manufacturing AI and AI powered prediction analysis.