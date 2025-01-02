Doha Mall Joins Shop Qatar 2025 with Unmissable Activities and Rewards

(MENAFN- GREY WORLDWIDE) Doha Mall, South Doha’s premier shopping destination, is excited to bring a spectacular lineup of activities, attractions, and rewards to Shop Qatar 2025, running from January 1 to January 31, 2025. As the nation’s vibrant retail and entertainment festival kicks off, Doha Mall promises an unforgettable experience for all visitors.



Shoppers can immerse themselves in a variety of interactive attractions, including the Redemption Booth, where every QAR 200 spent unlocks chances to win extraordinary prizes. Raffle rewards will range from the highly coveted Tesla Cybertruck and premium Exeed car models to cash prizes totaling hundreds of thousands of QAR. Additionally, visitors who redeem their receipts can participate in fun, interactive games at the Redemption Booth, winning instant vouchers to further enrich their shopping experience.



The stunning Exeed Car Stand will be a centerpiece attraction showcasing luxurious models, and weekly parades will bring the festival energy and excitement to every corner of the mall with dynamic performances, colorful mascots, and live entertainment. Featuring themed appearances such as stormtroopers, roaming mascots, and family-friendly meet-and-greet sessions, these events are perfect for creating cherished memories.



Daniel Nasr, General Manager of Doha Mall, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone: “Shop Qatar is a remarkable celebration of our nation’s retail and entertainment vibrancy, and we are proud to be part of this iconic event. The festival is a perfect opportunity for us to showcase our latest offerings, from world-class brands to exciting activities and exceptional prizes. We look forward to welcoming our visitors and creating a truly extraordinary experience for them.”



Doha Mall’s participation in Shop Qatar 2025 comes at an exciting time, as it recently welcomed 35 new tenants, including globally renowned brands such as Adidas, Levi’s, Rituals, Skechers, and Dune. These additions, combined with family-friendly favorites like LC Waikiki, the largest R&B store in the GCC, and Qatar’s only Ardene store, exclusively at Doha Mall, further enhance the mall’s position as a must-visit destination.



Conveniently located in Abu Hamour, Doha Mall continues to redefine shopping and lifestyle experiences in Qatar, offering a welcoming design, ample parking, and a wide range of dining and entertainment options.





MENAFN02012025007815016968ID1109048060