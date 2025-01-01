LAS VEGAS RINGS IN 2025 WITH OFFICIAL COUNTDOWN BY SPHERE FOLLOWED BY CHOREOGRAPHED FIREWORKS SHOW SPANNING THE LAS VEGAS STRIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For the first time, Sphere served as Las Vegas' official countdown to the new year with a custom content show that counted down to midnight on the Exosphere, the world's largest LED screen.



Positioning Las Vegas as a global destination and Sphere as a global landmark, this countdown was the culmination of Sphere's "New Year's Eve Celebration," which celebrated major cities around the world as different time zones approached midnight.

New Year's Eve visitation to Las Vegas was anticipated to be upward of 340,000 visitors.

Facts about "America's Party" 2025:



This is Las Vegas' 24th presentation of "America's Party," continuing a tradition that started in 2000.

The show takes Fireworks by Grucci the entire year to plan and choreograph.

This year's theme was "Making Vegas Memories," and the red, blue, yellow, and silver colors symbolized the city's energy and dynamic spirit.

It takes five (5) days to install the pyrotechnics on the nine (9) rooftops.

More than 3,795 manhours were spent on the installation process.

The crew consisted of 71 pyrotechnicians and staff and 90 additional security personnel on the rooftops. Fireworks by Grucci has produced 20 of the 24 shows, including the last 18 in a row.

Sphere images and b-roll courtesy of Sphere Entertainment

Fireworks b-roll courtesy of Ultra Vegas Drone Services



SOURCE Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA)