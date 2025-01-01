Rescue Operation Continues In Kyiv Following Morning Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Internal Affairs has reported challenging conditions for the rescue operation in Kyiv following a Russian drone attack on the morning of January 1.

According to Ukrinform, the Ministry shared this update on Faceboo .

“The rescue operation is ongoing under difficult conditions due to the collapse of staircases. All necessary specialized services, as well as high-rise and robotic equipment, have been deployed. Leadership from the Ministry of Internal Affairs is on-site,” the statement reads.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the morning of January 1, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with strike drones. Drone debris fell in Kyiv's Pecherskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts.

As a result of the attack by Russian UAVs, two people were killed, and seven others were injured in the capital. Among the injured, there are two pregnant women.