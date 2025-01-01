Loklik Icraft™: The Newly-Developed Smart Cutter With Super Value Makes Site-Wide Debut

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOKLiK's brand-new intelligent cutting machine combined a powerful software will be on sale on January 1, 2025, paving the way for every crafter's New Year events

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOKLiK , the new-arising player in the DIY industry, is about to launch its whole-new smart cutter machine, LOKLiK iCraftTM , on all of its sales platforms on January 1, 2025 , with a big saving of up to $336, better highlighting craft lovers' New Year creative itineraries.









Mary Beth Sharkey, one of the passionate crafting editors, said, "If you're looking for a reliable, easy-to-use, and budget-friendly cutting machine, the LOKLiK iCraftTM is a fantastic option. It combines compact design, precision cutting, and user-friendly software to give you everything you need to create stunning projects."

As LOKLiK's new member in the smart machine portfolio, LOKLiK iCraftTM , equipped with the top-ranking fine-point blade and premium step motor, is born to fit customers' material diversity needs, performing faster and precise cuts on over 100 prevalent paper and vinyl materials. It has been tested and praised for its print-then-cut accuracy of down to 0.5 mm, which is compatible with printable materials like printable vinyl, sublimation paper, and heat transfer paper, realizing delicate sticker decors and printed crafts effortlessly. If combined with LOKLiK's matching deep-point blade, scoring stylus, or foil transfer tips, this compact cutter can shine out in more scenarios.









Other than the machine itself, the connected graphic editing program, LOKLiK IdeaStudioTM, serves as a great companion. The built-in AI add-on for easily converting texts into pictures in multiple styles, which asks for no extra costs, demonstrates an intelligent and immersive way to design and craft scenario-based creative activities. With an addition of over 18,000 ready-made designs from LOKLiK's invited designers in a variety of hot themes and styles, LOKLiK iCraftTM can be leveraged flexibly to more innovative occasions.

Join the official promotion on the LOKLiK website, and users who purchase a LOKLIK iCraftTM now at the early bird price, $199.99, can also enjoy giveaways of a Material Kit or Mini Heat Press 2 from its sister brand, HTVRONT.

LOKLiK iCraftTM now has aroused extensive attention and heated discussions from the handicraft community. To better cater to the expectation of home crafters and small business owners, this smart crafting machine will be launched along with a valued All-In-One Solution Package with a great offer of $569.99. This ultimate kit contains not only the cutter and its software but also HTVRONT's ace Auto Heat Press and Auto Tumbler Heat Press machines, popular vinyl materials, tumbler blanks, and essential weeding tools for ease of processing. Ready to meet your must-have DIY buddy for the coming year!









