10 Biggest Flops Of 2024: Bollywood Movies That Bombed At Box Office Check Which One Lost ₹287 Crore


1/1/2025 8:17:30 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The year 2024 has seen some big box-office bombs from bollywood . The biggest flop of the year lost ₹287 crore. Let's take a look at the Top 10 movies that lost the most money in 2024.

10. Bastar: The Naxal Story

Plot: A tale of Naxal insurgency and the lives affected by it in the Bastar region.

Cast: Adah Sharma, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla

Budget: ₹15 crore

Business: ₹2.9 crore

Loss: ₹12.1 crore

Where to Watch: ZEE5

9. Naam

Plot: A story of a professional killer who suffers memory loss. Then, he goes on to rediscover his identity

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Rajpal Yadav

Budget: ₹20 crore

Business: ₹1.02 crore

Loss: ₹18.98 crore

Where to Watch: NA

Plot: Ruslaan, a terrorist's son adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh, secretly joins RAW to clear his father's stigma.

Cast: Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Vidya Malvade

Budget: ₹25 crore

Business: ₹4.05 crore

Loss: ₹20.95 crore

Where to Watch: JioCinema

7. Ulajh

Plot: A diplomatic thriller that unravels international conspiracies and the personal stakes involved.

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew

Budget: ₹35 crore

Business: ₹8.7 crore

Loss: ₹26.3 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. The Buckingham Murders

Plot: A detective thriller where an investigator tackles a high-profile case in Buckingham.

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Sarah-Jane Dias

Budget: ₹40 crore

Business: ₹9.5 crore

Loss: ₹30.5 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. I Want To Talk

Plot: Arjun Sen, an NRI battling cancer and relationship struggles, rebuilds his bond with his daughter Reya, defying medical odds with resilience.

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever

Budget: ₹40 crore

Business: ₹2.14 crore

Loss: ₹37.86 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Yet to be released)

Plot: Yudhra, raised by Karthik and Rehman after his parents' death, infiltrates a drug syndicate to avenge them. Betrayals, covert missions and revenge culminate in Yudhra defeating enemies and finding peace.

Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan

Budget: ₹50 crore

Business: ₹11.35 crore

Loss: ₹38.65 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Plot: The film spans 23 years and explores Krishna and Vasudha's love, separation and reunion after his imprisonment and her remarriage.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill

Budget: ₹100 crore

Business: ₹12.2 crore

Loss: ₹87.8 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: India's football team, led by coach Syed Abdul Rahim, overcame challenges, internal conflicts, and health struggles to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games.

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao

Budget: ₹250 crore

Business: ₹53 crore

Loss: ₹197 crore

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Plot: A masked attacker threatens India's destruction, forcing court-martialed soldiers to stop a rogue scientist using clones and avert war.

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran

Budget: ₹350 crore

Business: ₹63 crore

Loss: ₹287 crore

Where to Watch: Netflix

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from Koimoi

Live Mint

