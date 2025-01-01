10 Biggest Flops Of 2024: Bollywood Movies That Bombed At Box Office Check Which One Lost ₹287 Crore

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The year 2024 has seen some big box-office bombs from bollywood . The biggest flop of the year lost ₹287 crore. Let's take a look at the Top 10 movies that lost the most money in 2024.
10. Bastar: The Naxal Story
Plot: A tale of Naxal insurgency and the lives affected by it in the Bastar region.
Cast: Adah Sharma, Raima Sen, Shilpa Shukla
Budget: ₹15 crore
Business: ₹2.9 crore
Loss: ₹12.1 crore
Where to Watch: ZEE5
9. Naam
Plot: A story of a professional killer who suffers memory loss. Then, he goes on to rediscover his identity
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rajkummar Rao, Rajpal Yadav
Budget: ₹20 crore
Business: ₹1.02 crore
Loss: ₹18.98 crore
Where to Watch: NA Also Read
| New OTT release: Sooraj R. Barjatya joins hands with Gullak director 8. Ruslaan
Plot: Ruslaan, a terrorist's son adopted by ATS officer Sameer Singh, secretly joins RAW to clear his father's stigma.
Cast: Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Vidya Malvade
Budget: ₹25 crore
Business: ₹4.05 crore
Loss: ₹20.95 crore
Where to Watch: JioCinema
7. Ulajh
Plot: A diplomatic thriller that unravels international conspiracies and the personal stakes involved.
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew
Budget: ₹35 crore
Business: ₹8.7 crore
Loss: ₹26.3 crore
Where to Watch: Netflix
6. The Buckingham Murders
Plot: A detective thriller where an investigator tackles a high-profile case in Buckingham.
Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Brar, Sarah-Jane Dias
Budget: ₹40 crore
Business: ₹9.5 crore
Loss: ₹30.5 crore
Where to Watch: Netflix
5. I Want To Talk
Plot: Arjun Sen, an NRI battling cancer and relationship struggles, rebuilds his bond with his daughter Reya, defying medical odds with resilience.
Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Ahilya Bamroo, Johny Lever
Budget: ₹40 crore
Business: ₹2.14 crore
Loss: ₹37.86 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video (Yet to be released) Also Read
| Vidya Balan's birthday: Top 10 off-beat movies to watch on OTT 4. Yudhra
Plot: Yudhra, raised by Karthik and Rehman after his parents' death, infiltrates a drug syndicate to avenge them. Betrayals, covert missions and revenge culminate in Yudhra defeating enemies and finding peace.
Cast: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Malavika Mohanan
Budget: ₹50 crore
Business: ₹11.35 crore
Loss: ₹38.65 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
3. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha
Plot: The film spans 23 years and explores Krishna and Vasudha's love, separation and reunion after his imprisonment and her remarriage.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill
Budget: ₹100 crore
Business: ₹12.2 crore
Loss: ₹87.8 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video Also Read
| Gladiator 2 now available on OTT, here's how to watch the film 2. Maidaan
Plot: India's football team, led by coach Syed Abdul Rahim, overcame challenges, internal conflicts, and health struggles to win gold at the 1962 Asian Games.
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao
Budget: ₹250 crore
Business: ₹53 crore
Loss: ₹197 crore
Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
1. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Plot: A masked attacker threatens India's destruction, forcing court-martialed soldiers to stop a rogue scientist using clones and avert war.
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran
Budget: ₹350 crore
Business: ₹63 crore
Loss: ₹287 crore
Where to Watch: Netflix Disclosure:
Numbers have been sourced from Koimoi
MENAFN01012025007365015876ID1109046658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.