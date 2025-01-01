Air Force Shows Video Of Mobile Fire Groups Downing Russian Drones On New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Air Force showed how mobile fire groups destroyed enemy air targets in the eastern operational zone overnight Wednesday, January 1.

The Air Force press service posted the on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"Mobile fire groups in action in the eastern operational zone on the night of January 1, 2025," the caption states.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the evening of December 31, Ukaine's Defense Forces have destroyed 63 Russian drones over Ukraine. The air defense was active in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions.

Illustrative photo