ISL: Hyderabad Aim To End Five-Game Winless Streak Against Table-Toppers Mohun Bagan SG

Kolkata, Jan 1 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Thursday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are leading in the points table with 29 points from 13 games, while Hyderabad FC are struggling in the 12th place, having secured just eight points from 13 matches. Mohun Bagan Super Giant come into this clash riding on the momentum of four victories in their previous five encounters, while Hyderabad FC have lost four of their last five games, drawing the other one.

This will be the 14th ISL meeting between the two sides, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant looking to continue their upper hand against Hyderabad FC. The Mariners are unbeaten in their last five ISL encounters with Hyderabad FC (W3 D2), keeping clean sheets in each of those matches.

The two teams have shown different performances upfront this season. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been the most consistent team in the league, averaging 24.1 touches in the opposition box per game – the highest among all sides. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have struggled offensively, registering the lowest average in this metric (15.4 touches per game).

Mohun Bagan have won each of their last five home games in the ISL, their joint longest such streak in the competition. It will thus arguably be a task for the visitors to function cohesively since the Mariners feel at ease in familiar surroundings and tick all concerned boxes here.

The Mariners have kept the most clean sheets in the league (6), conceding fewest goals (13) amongst all teams. Their defence, with player Asish Rai, who has made the fifth-most interceptions (24) in the competition, have been critical in enabling them to maintain this record.

Hyderabad FC have failed to score in their last two away games. If they fail to find the net against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, it will mark their longest such streak within a single season.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina added that the Mariners are not reading too much into Hyderabad FC's standing in the points table.

“Of course, we are at the top of the table and Hyderabad FC are in a lower rank, but that doesn't mean that it's going to be easy. We have to work very hard and run a good job in the 90 minutes,” Molina said.

Hyderabad FC interim head coach Shameel Chembakath underlined the areas his team needs to improve their game in for the coming encounter.

“We will be focusing more on controlling the tempo of the game and being patient. We have to be sharper both offensively and in defence too,” he said.