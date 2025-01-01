Russians Attack Nikopol District Overnight With MLRS, Artillery, Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk region late on December

31, causing destruction.

This was reported on Telegra by Serhii Lysak, Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"The aggressor attacked Nikopol district again in the evening and at night, using Grad MLRS, artillery, and a kamikaze drone. The district center and Myrivsk community were targeted," Lysak stated.

Seven private houses and six outbuildings were damaged, one outbuilding caught fire, but rescuers extinguished the blaze. A medical center was damaged, and a gas pipeline was also affected.

20

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries.

Additionally, a hostile UAV was shot down over the region.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on December 31, the Russian forces launched nearly 20 attacks on Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region.