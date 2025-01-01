عربي


Israel Must Face Consequences Over Gaza Campaign: UN Experts

1/1/2025 1:12:58 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Geneva- United Nations rights experts on Monday said Israel must face the consequences of“inflicting maximum suffering” on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, alleging Israel was defying international law and being sheltered by its allies.

“International humanitarian law comprises a set of universal and binding rules to protect civilian objects and persons who are not, or are no longer, directly participating in hostilities and limits permissible means and methods of warfare,” the 11 experts said in a joint statement.

“Rather than abide by these rules, Israel has openly defied international law time and again, inflicting maximum suffering on civilians in the occupied Palestinian territory and beyond.

“Israel continues to face no real consequences, largely due to protection offered by its allies.”

The Gaza war was triggered by the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

That resulted in 1,208 deaths, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

The experts highlighted alleged crimes against humanity committed by Israel“including murder, torture, sexual violence, and repeated forced displacement amounting to forcible transfer.”

They also noted alleged war crimes including“indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian objects... the use of starvation as a weapon of war” and“collective punishment.”

They said civilians were protected persons and did not constitute military objectives under international law.

“Acts aimed at their destruction in whole or in part are genocidal,” they added.

The experts called for urgent, independent and thorough investigations into alleged serious violations of international law.

“Israel's continued impunity sends a dangerous message... Israel and its leaders must be held accountable,” they said.

The experts said they were particularly alarmed by Israel's operations in the northern Gaza Strip.

Since October 6 this year, Israeli operations in Gaza have focused on the north, with officials saying their land and air offensive aims to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

“This siege, coupled with expanding evacuation orders, appears intended to permanently displace the local population as a precursor to Gaza's annexation,” the experts said.

UN rights experts are independent figures mandated by the Human Rights Council. They do not therefore speak for the United Nations itself.

The 11 experts included the special rapporteurs on internally displaced persons; cultural rights; education; physical and mental health; arbitrary executions; the right to food; and protecting rights while countering terrorism.

Francesca Albanese, the special rapporteur on the rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, was also among the experts.

Israel has demanded her removal, branding her a“political activist” abusing her mandate“to hide her hatred for Israel.”

Kashmir Observer

