Anti-Discrimination Student Movement March On Streets Of Dhaka For Ousted PM Hasina's Prosecution
Thousands of people led by students rallied in Bangladesh's
capital, calling for the prosecution of ousted prime minister
Sheikh Hasina and those responsible for hundreds of deaths in a
mass protest against her government in July.
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement organised the "March
for Unity" at the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday, a national
monument in Dhaka.
Protesters chanted slogans calling for Hasina's trial and the
banning of her Awami League party.
Hasina fled to India on August 5 after weeks of violence in
which authorities say hundreds of people were killed and thousands
more wounded on orders of her government.
The uprising ended the 15-year rule of the country's
longest-serving prime minister, who began a fourth consecutive term
in January following an election boycotted by the major opposition
parties.
Last week, Bangladesh sent a formal request to India to
extradite Hasina. She faces many court cases over the deaths of
protesters, including some on charges of crimes against
humanity.
"Since August 5, we have no more enemies in Bangladesh. Our only
enemy is the Awami League," Hasnat Abdullah, convener of the
student movement, said while addressing the crowd.
