General Tax Authority Announces Tax Return Filing Dates For The Tax Year Ending Dec 31, 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced that the tax filing period for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, will commence on Jan. 1, 2025, and conclude on April 30, 2025.

This requirement is implemented in accordance with the Income Tax Law (Law No. 24 of 2018), its Executive Regulations, and subsequent amendments. Under these provisions, all entities subject to the Law - including tax exempt companies and those fully owned by Qatari or other GCC nationals, as well as those with non-Qatari partners - must file their tax returns within the specified period.

The GTA called on all companies and enterprises holding a commercial registration or license to submit their returns through the Dhareeba tax portal.

In this regard, the GTA remains committed to delivering integrated services designed to simplify the tax return filing process and ensure that taxpayers receive the necessary guidance and support to meet their obligations timely.

The GTA will also continue to offer comprehensive assistance to taxpayers - both through its call center (16565) and the dedicated support email (supportdhareeba)."

This aligns with the GTA's commitment to streamline tax procedures, enhance compliance, support Qatar's fiscal policy objectives, and promote sustainable economic growth.