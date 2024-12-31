Over 9 Lakh People In Assam Got Their Aadhaar Biometric Unlocked In 2024: Assam CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Jan 1 (IANS) Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that over 9 lakh people in the state received their Aadhaar cards this year whose biometrics got locked during the updating of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CM argued that this initiative would help those 9 lakh people access all services without any hassle.

He also credited the double-engine government of the BJP at the Centre and state for the development of Assam.

Sarma said,“The Double Engine Govt in Delhi and Dispur is committed to ensuring the growth and development of the people of Assam. With Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji's intervention and Shri Amit Shah ji's proactive approach, over 9 lakh people in Assam got their #Aadhar biometric unlocked in 2024 allowing them to access all Govt services and facilities in a hassle-free manner.”

Earlier, Sarma said,“There were more than 9 lakh people in Assam who were not getting Aadhaar cards due to locking in their biometrics when the NRC updating procedure was going through in the state. Those citizens were facing issues in getting scholarships and other government benefits. We formed a cabinet sub-committee to study the matter.”

According to the Chief Minister, the cabinet sub-committee observed that since there was no relation between the Aadhaar card and NRC, the 9-lakh people in the state should get their Aadhaar cards.

“As the people were facing difficulties, we have taken this issue with the central government and after continuous discussion of two years, the Centre has decided to provide them with Aadhaar cards. The UIDAI authority was also notified accordingly,” he had said, adding that 9,35,642 people would get their Aadhaar cards.

Sarma asserted that this will come as a big relief for those people and they will face no issues in getting scholarships and other government schemes in the coming days.