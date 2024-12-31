Odisha: 181 Govt Officials Arrested On Corruption Charges In 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 31 (IANS) The Odisha Vigilance Department arrested 181 officials on the allegations of in the state in 2024.

This was revealed on Tuesday by the vigilance department in its annual report card for 2024 highlighting significant actions taken against government and private persons engaged in corrupt activities.

As per the report, the anti-corruption sleuths arrested 181 corrupt government officials including 37 class-I, 27 class-II and 85 class-III employees in 2024. As many as 21 private persons involved in corrupt practices were also apprehended during this period.

The vigilance department also registered 200 cases against 308 persons including 50 Class-I officers, 36 Class-II officers, 131 Class-III employees and 72 private persons, etc in 2024.

“Out of 200 cases registered in 2024, 60 cases were instituted for the acquisition of disproportionate assets against 66 public servants and 36 private persons. The total disproportionate assets in all the 60 cases crossed over Rs 131 crore. 29 DA cases were registered against Class-I officers and 15 DA cases were registered against Class-II officers,” revealed the vigilance department in its report.

As many as six Chief Engineer rank officers were booked by Odisha Vigilance for possession of huge disproportionate assets in 2024. The anti-corruption sleuths also unearthed 229 plots and 32 buildings/ flats in Bhubaneswar and district headquarters and outside Odisha during raids against corrupt government officials during this period.

The vigilance department also registered 96 trap cases against a total of 115 persons including 13 Class-I officers, for accepting bribes amounting to Rs 19.25 lakh during 2024.

As many as 44 cases were registered in 2024 against 91 persons, including 65 public servants and 26 private persons, on the charges of misappropriating public funds amounting to about Rs 14.87 crore.

“As far as prosecution is concerned, we had 105 convictions in 2024 at 50 per cent conviction rate. Further, conviction in DA cases stood at 80 per cent. Of the 105 convictions, 18 were Class-I officers, 18 Class-II officers, 74 Class-III employees, six Class-IV employees, 16 other public servants and 15 private persons. Thus, altogether 147 accused persons were convicted during the period,” added the vigilance department.

As many as 25 government officials were dismissed from services in 2024 after the court found them guilty of engaging in various corrupt practices.