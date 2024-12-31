World War II Foundation Marks December 2024 With Significant Events Honoring Veterans And Preserving History

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The World War II Foundation's Virtual Reality (VR) "Hold at All Costs" at The Bastogne War Rooms

The Pearl Harbor Museum hosted a special screening of The World War II Foundation's documentary film, Remember Pearl Harbor, narrated by Tom Selleck.

The World War II Foundation led the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge battlefield tour for 101st Airborne Division in and around Bastogne, Belgium

December 2024 was significant for The World War II Foundation, commemorating key WWII anniversaries through immersive experiences and film screenings.

- John Fenzel, CEO of The World War II Foundation

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- December 2024 was a significant month for The World War II Foundation , as it observed key anniversaries of pivotal battles and events from World War II in both the Pacific and Atlantic theaters. Through a series of immersive experiences, film screenings, and commemorations, the Foundation demonstrated its unwavering commitment to honoring the service and sacrifice of World War II veterans while preserving the legacy of the Greatest Generation.

"Our work in 2024 laid the foundation for what promises to be an extraordinary year ahead," added John Fenzel, CEO of The World War II Foundation. "These upcoming anniversaries remind us of the resilience, courage, and unity that defined the Greatest Generation. As we commemorate these historic milestones, we reaffirm our mission to preserve their legacy and ensure their sacrifices are never forgotten."

The World War II Foundation led the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge battlefield tour for 101st Airborne Division Soldiers in and around Bastogne, Belgium. Led by World War II Foundation Ambassadors Georges Strachan-Heyes, Joseph M. Donato, and Board Director Joseph Ivanov, the leadership experience explored significant locations such as Foy and the Easy Company foxholes. Soldiers also gained insights into the battle's history. This World War II Foundation event was sponsored by the company OneBrief and showcased how determination, command flexibility, and steadfast resilience helped secure victory in one of World War II's most decisive battles. Visitors to Bastogne were also invited to experience the Foundation's Virtual Reality (VR) film Hold at All Costs at The Bastogne War Rooms. The film offers an immersive look at the Battle of the Bulge and local WWII moments in the Ardennes.

The Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum hosted a special screening of The World War II Foundation's documentary film, Remember Pearl Harbor, narrated by Tom Selleck. The event included a Q&A session with Tim Gray, World War II veteran John Gleeson, Historian Daniel Martinez, and actor Jon Seda, who portrayed John Basilone in HBO's The Pacific. The ceremony at the USS Arizona Memorial, featuring Jon Seda, drew an engaged audience both in-person and online via Facebook Live. The presence of three World War II veterans and a "Rosie the Riveter” reinforced the significance of this powerful remembrance.

The World War II Foundation celebrated the recognition of two of its latest documentaries by the Documentaries Without Borders International Film Festival. Dad's Secret War: France 1944, narrated by Kevin Bacon, and Peleliu: WWII's Most Well-Preserved Battlefield, narrated by Kyle Chandler, both received the prestigious "Award of Excellence." These films underscore the Foundation's commitment to uncovering lesser-known stories of World War II and sharing them with a global audience.

Front to the Film Podcast Highlights: The Foundation's Front to the Films podcast released two compelling episodes relating to The Battle of the Bulge and Pearl Harbor. The latest episodes include: an interview with Harry Miller, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, recounting his extraordinary experiences during the Battle of the Bulge; and a conversation with T. Martin Bennett, author of Wounded Tiger, exploring the untold story of Mitsuo Fuchida, the Japanese pilot who led the attack on Pearl Harbor, and his journey toward peace and reconciliation.

The World War II Foundation's engagement throughout 2024 with veterans, historians, and active-duty military personnel continues to foster a deeper understanding of World War II's significance. Through battlefield tours, film screenings, and discussions, the Foundation remains focused on its unwavering commitment to preserving history and inspiring future generations.

"As we close out a remarkable year of reflection and remembrance, 2025 presents an unparalleled opportunity to honor the legacy of World War II through the commemoration of pivotal anniversaries," said Tim Gray, President of The World War II Foundation. "The 80th anniversaries of the Battle of Iwo Jima, VE Day, and VJ Day are moments to not only honor the sacrifices of the Greatest Generation but to educate and inspire future generations to learn from their incredible stories."

For more information about The World War II Foundation and its initiatives, visit .

An interview with Harry Miller, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, Recounting His Extraordinary Experiences During The Battle of the Bulge

