Arunachal To Set Up Varsity Level Institute With US Centre's Help To Promote Indigenous Culture

(MENAFN- IANS) Itanagar, Dec 31 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Pema Khandu on Tuesday announced that a university-level institute would be established in the state in collaboration with the US-based International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS) for promotion, documentation, research and education on indigenous culture, faith and languages of the state.

The ICCS already has a centre in Arunachal Pradesh called RIWATCH at Roing in Lower Dibang Valley to document, preserve, promote and do research on Idu Mishmi culture and language.

Khandu had an exclusive meeting with ICCS Founder Prof Yashwant Pathak here on the sidelines of the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

After dedicating a Donyi Polo Nyedar Namlo to the people here at Pachin Colony on the occasion of Donyi Polo Day, the Chief Minister said that the idea stemmed during his discussion with Prof Pathak to further boost the indigenous culture movement and put the significance of preserving indigenous culture and faith of the state on a global platform.

"Let there be research and documentation of our indigenous faiths and culture at the highest level. Let us produce scholars on indigenous culture and languages. Let our indigenous priests adorn the professor's gown and teach young minds about the age-old chants," he said.

While admitting that the proposal is in its nascent form and much work lies ahead, Khandu expressed optimism that with cooperation from ICCS, it would be realised in the coming years.

"If it comes up, it would be a huge boost to our movement to preserve our indigenous culture, faith and languages and thus preserve our identity. When a research centre of much smaller scale- RIWATCH can do wonders, think what a university can do,” he added.

Extending greetings to the people of the Donyi Polo faith, Khandu urged them to 'practice what they preach'.

He said that only speaking about Donyi Polo and its significance won't bear fruits but actually practicing Donyi Polo faith in everyday life would. He underscored the role that the IFCSAP can play in the preservation of indigenous culture of the state and suggested that under its leadership brainstorming sessions be held with all stakeholders to find out the basic reasons for the erosion of indigenous culture and faiths in the state.

"Unless we realise and pinpoint the causes of cultural erosion, we will not be successful in preserving our culture and faith in the long run. IFCSAP should take the responsibility to find out the causes,” he observed.

When drawn attention to the fact that earlier December 31 (Donyi Polo Day) used to be a holiday but not now, Khandu assured that there is no 'ill-intention' of the government in doing so.

In fact, he informed December 31 was earlier celebrated as IFCSAP Day, which was declared a holiday by the state government. "However, as the IFCSAP Day was fixed on December 1 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Late TalomRukbo, considered the father of the indigenous faith movement in the state, the holiday too got shifted. I assure you all that from December 31, 2025, the Donyi Polo Day will be a declared local holiday in the areas inhabited by Donyi Polo believers,” Khandu added.