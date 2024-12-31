Goji Kitchen Debuts Riyadh Bringing A Bold Taste Of Asia To Marriott DQ

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

Goji Kitchen, a vibrant testament to Asian artistry, has recently graced the Riyadh Marriott Hotel Quarter. Within this prestigious enclave, a symphony of flavors awaits, orchestrated by skilled chefs. Goji Kitchen invites diners to indulge in an exquisite selection, from handcrafted dim sum bursting with flavor to ramen brimming with the essence of tradition. Every dish is a masterpiece, born from the freshest ingredients and a dedication to culinary craftsmanship.

Inspired by the Goji berry – known for its vibrant color and health benefits – Goji Kitchen offers a menu that celebrates both the classics and innovative twists on beloved Asian dishes. Whether you're indulging in savory Khinkali dumplings from Georgia, savoring juicy gyoza, or enjoying a perfectly seared steak cooked on the restaurant's signature Jasper grill, every bite is an invitation to explore bold, unforgettable flavors.

In addition to its regular menu, Goji Kitchen offers a special midweek treat with its Broth & Parcels Nights, held every Wednesday from 7 PM to 11 PM. This exclusive dining event highlights the art of hand-wrapped delights, including fresh steamed dim sum, tender gyoza, and the standout Khinkali dumplings. These comforting and flavorful dishes are complemented by rich broths that add depth to the experience, making Broth & Parcels Nights a perfect escape for food lovers and those seeking something unique in Riyadh's dining scene.

The Riyadh Marriott Hotel Diplomatic Quarter itself offers a luxurious retreat inspired by Riyadh's Wadi Hanifa, with a design that celebrates the region's geology and natural beauty. The hotel's welcoming spaces, designed with natural elements and textures, provide guests with a peaceful atmosphere to relax and unwind.

Just as the hotel's design echoes the region's natural beauty, Goji Kitchen offers a culinary journey that celebrates its diverse flavors. For more information or to make a reservation, call (+966 11 8353000).

Tags#Asia flavours #Goji Kitchen #Marriot #Riyadh Marriot Hotel DQ