Vyrian Inc. Successfully Renews Key Quality Certifications

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vyrian Incorporated , a leading semiconductor and computer hardware supply chain solutions provider to global companies, today announced the successful renewal of multiple critical quality certifications as part of its commitment to achieving the highest industry operational standards. These industry certifications are particularly crucial as the semiconductor industry faces increasing challenges in supply chain security and quality control.

The renewed certifications include:

.AS9120 : Quality Management System for Aviation, Space, and Defense Distributors

.AS6081: Fraudulent/Counterfeit Electronic Parts Avoidance

.ESD 20.20: Electrostatic Discharge Control Program Certification

These renewals demonstrate Vyrian's proactive approach to meeting stringent industry requirements to support its customers in highly regulated sectors.

“AS9120 is the primary quality management system standard for aviation, space, and defense distributors like Vyrian-and this certification pairs well with AS6081 certification, which establishes requirements for counterfeit parts avoidance in the aerospace supply chain,” said Audrey Sivasothy, Vyrian's Business Compliance Officer.“Additionally, our ESD 20.20 recertification sets a standard for proper electrostatic discharge control across the parts handling departments of the company. Together, these certifications ensure that our customers receive components and services of the highest quality and safety,” Sivasothy added.

In addition to the certification renewals, Vyrian's Houston testing facility is currently pursuing ISO 17025 accreditation, the global standard for testing and calibration laboratories. The company's Hong Kong lab is scheduled to follow suit in 2025.

The certification renewals and laboratory expansions come at a time when supply chain integrity and component authenticity are increasingly vital to global technology manufacturers. Vyrian's comprehensive quality management system and advanced testing capabilities provide customers with complete confidence in their semiconductor and hardware sourcing for important aerospace, defense, and other high-reliability applications.

About Vyrian Incorporated

Vyrian Inc. is a Houston, Texas-based, award-winning leader in algorithm-based supply chain management and engineering. Our teams specialize in the sales, marketing, and distribution of semiconductor, electromechanical and computer hardware components. Vyrian's QMS and facility certifications include AS9120, AS6081, and ESD 20.20 for test, sales, and distribution of electronic components. As a GIDEP member organization, Vyrian actively works with its partners to reduce component nonconformance and the proliferation of high-risk components in the supply chain.

