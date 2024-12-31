Zypto Enters The Crypto Hardware Wallet And Travel Spaces In 2025, While Stengthening Core Product Lines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Zypto enters the hardware wallet space with the cable-free, mobile-first Vault Key Card-simplifying self-custody and preps for crypto takeover.

- Joe Parkin - Co-founder of ZyptoŁóDź, POLAND, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zypto, a leading innovator in solutions, has announced its bold entry into the hardware wallet market with the launch of the Vault Key Card. This next-generation cold storage solution makes self-custody simpler and more secure by eliminating cumbersome cables and specialized software-offering a mobile-first approach to safeguarding digital assets.“The Zypto Vault Key Card is a massive leap forward in user-focused crypto security,” said Joe Parkin, Co-Founder of Zypto.“We're entering the hardware wallet space at a time when self-custody has never been more important. By removing cables and complicated firmware updates, we've made it both simpler and more secure for everyday users to manage all their digital assets.”Building on its recent successes-notably a partnership with MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation that enables global users to seamlessly convert cash to USDC on the Stellar blockchain, and vice versa-Zypto continues to reinforce its commitment to accessible, secure, and versatile crypto solutions worldwide.A Convenient Alternative to Traditional Hardware WalletsWhile hardware wallets from companies such as Ledger, Trezor, and others have set the bar for cold storage security, they often require USB cables, dedicated software, and can be restrictive in the number of supported assets. The Vault Key Card is purpose-built to tackle these challenges head-on:Cable-Free ConvenienceJust tap the NFC-enabled Vault Key Card against your smartphone to securely approve transactions-no tangled cables, extra devices, or complicated steps required.Mobile-First ApproachIdeal for users who need full cold-storage security without sacrificing flexibility or ease of use.Multi-Asset and Multi-Wallet SupportEach Vault Key Card can secure up to three DeFi wallets, accommodating a wide range of cryptocurrencies and tokens.True Offline ProtectionYour wallet remains offline and disconnected from the internet until you tap to approve a transaction, adding an extra layer of defense against online attacks.“We wanted to simplify the idea of cold storage for crypto,” says Mr. Parkin“By removing cables and things like complicated firmware updates, we've created a truly seamless experience. All you need is a phone and the Vault Key Card to keep your digital assets safely offline until you decide to sign a transaction.”Expanding Global Footprint & Future Ventures in 2025The launch of the Vault Key Card comes on the heels of Zypto's significant collaboration with MoneyGram and the Stellar Development Foundation. This alliance allows users worldwide to convert fiat to USDC on Stellar-and back again-at hundreds of thousands of physical locations, further bridging traditional finance and cryptocurrency on a global scale.Looking ahead, Zypto also aims to tap into the burgeoning crypto travel market by 2025, introducing a comprehensive service that enables crypto payments for hotels, event tickets, car rentals, and more. Zypto has stated that their offering will be very competitive in pricing, even compared to traditional travel booking options. This strategic move underlines the company's broader mission to foster a truly borderless economy, where digital assets can be spent as effortlessly as traditional currencies.“We've seen significant demand for crypto payments in travel and hospitality,” noted Mr. Parkin“From hotel bookings to car rentals, the crypto-holding community love to travel. Our upcoming 2025 travel initiative will make this simpler and cheaper than ever.”Strengthening Core Product LinesZypto is also expanding its portfolio of crypto-funded cards, an area where the company already has a strong foothold, to further enhance the usability of digital assets in everyday transactions. Simultaneously, the Zypto App-the company's defi wallet app -will undergo multiple upgrades aimed at boosting speed, security, and overall user experience. Zypto Pay, the company's payment gateway, will also see refinements in transaction speeds, fee structures, and integration capabilities across various e-commerce platforms.For more information or to order the Zypto Vault Key Card, visit or download Zypto App on iOS or Android.

