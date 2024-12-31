عربي


Amber Grid Investor's Calendar For 2025


12/31/2024 9:15:45 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid plans to announce its results for 2025 and convene an Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders in the following order:

. 28.02.2025 - interim information for the 12 months of 2024;
. 28.03.2025 - audited annual report and audited annual financial statements for year 2024;
. 08.04.2025 - notice of convening the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders,
. 30.04.2025 - resolutions of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders;
. 09.05.2025 - interim information for the three months of 2025;
. 08.08.2025 - interim information for the 6 months of 2025;
. 07.11.2025 - interim information for the 9 months of 2025.

More information:
Laura Šebekienė, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: ...


