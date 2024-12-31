Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Over US$78M In Real Estate To Auction During 'Visions Of America' At Sotheby's New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions is pleased to present over US$78 million in marquee offerings for its 'Exceptional Global Properties ' auction as part of Sotheby's 'Visions of America' sale, a week-long celebration of art, culture, and design highlighting the pioneering spirit of American creativity. The live auction will unfold alongside a curated selection of American art, objects, and innovation from prominent private collections and institutions.

Properties will be available for public viewing at Sotheby's New York headquarters alongside celebrated works of American craftsmanship. Bidding for 'Exceptional Global Properties' will commence via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' online marketplace , and culminate live on 29 January 2025.

"As we bring this landmark year to a close, we are pleased to present our first 'Exceptional Global Properties' sale of 2025 as part of 'Visions of America' and our global sale series-a one-of-a-kind opportunity to acquire real estate with a special emphasis in hand-craftsmanship," stated Krystal Aeby, President of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. "With these extraordinary properties and our expansive global buyer base, we look forward to continuing our success of achieving unparalleled results in the luxury real estate market."

Headlining the upcoming sale:

Located within an exclusive gated enclave of Sea Island Development on Saint Simons Island in Georgia, 'The House on King's Point' is a masterpiece of design by world-renowned architecture firm Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA). Spanning over two acres at 144 Point Lane, this newly constructed estate offers exceptional privacy and sweeping 270-degree vistas of Sea Island's Seaside Golf Course, Lanier Point Bridge, and the St. Simons Marina. Crafted with timeless elegance, the residence features gracious spaces designed for refined living, entertaining, and retreat. Inside, a stately library, formal and informal living areas, a private gym, and an expansive upstairs sitting room with a superb view deck exemplify understated luxury.

The impeccably manicured grounds include a saltwater pool, private pickleball court, and lush gardens, while artisanal stone and hardwood finishes, alongside a chef's kitchen with premium appliances, elevate the home's design. The residence is steps away from Sea Island Golf Club, ranked as one of the finest family resorts in the world, offering a residence that redefines luxury in the Golden Isles.

Listed at $30 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Betsy Akers of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between $5 million and $9 million.

Set in the heart of Napa Valley, California's prestigious Mount Veeder AVA, 3000 Mount Veeder Road is an architectural masterpiece offering ultimate valley and vineyard vistas. Spanning approximately 130 acres, the estate blends modernism, Art Deco, and Deconstructivism, creating a one-of-a-kind residence designed by United Kingdom-based architect David Connor. The villa features angular lines, dark marble, and sculptural elements, while the towering guest structure-said to be the tallest in Napa County-offers panoramic views of the Valley.

Surrounded by eight-plus acres of award-winning Cabernet vineyards, the estate includes a tranquil pool and a two-bedroom caretaker's home. This rare property presents an unparalleled combination of architecture and viticulture, offering the perfect setting for relaxation, entertainment, and personal enrichment.

Listed at $19.5 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Arthur Goodrich and Federico Parlagreco of The Goodrich Group at Sotheby's International Realty – St. Helena Brokerage. Bidding is estimated to start between $7.5 million and $14 million.

A rare architectural gem in the heart of Downtown Nashville, 217 2nd Avenue North is an extraordinary c1875 brick structure that offers an unparalleled urban living experience, blending historic charm with contemporary design. Spanning three levels, the property represents a unique live/work sanctuary, meticulously transformed by Anderson Design Studios. Thoughtfully zoned for residential and professional spaces, the property offers an exceptional canvas for artistic and entrepreneurial vision. Expansive windows frame dramatic city views, while original architectural details harmonize with modern finishes.

The top-floor residential unit features three bedrooms and custom design elements, creating a sophisticated urban living atmosphere. The basement houses a professional-grade recording studio, while creative offices on the ground and mezzanine levels offer diverse spaces for work and innovation. This property presents the opportunity for excellent rental income potential, making it a true cultural gem in Nashville's Music City.

Listed at $9 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with Jackson Zeitlin of Zeitlin Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between $3 million and $6 million.

Situated on a prestigious 435-acre estate dating to 1938, Oakendale Farm, located at 2227 Penny Lane, represents the pinnacle of equestrian living in Middleburg Hunt Country, Virginia. Designed by celebrated architect William Lawrence Bottomley and crafted by master builder W.J. Hanback, this Colonial Revival stone manor commands breathtaking vistas from the Bull Run to the Blue Ridge Mountains. The home's gracious interiors feature wide-board walnut flooring, a curved staircase, and elegant formal spaces, including a banquet-sized dining room and handsome paneled library.

The estate is complete with multiple courtyards, a private office, guest house, and a custom greenhouse. Outdoors, Oakendale Farm boasts meticulously manicured gardens, a 60-foot pool with pool house, and extensive equestrian facilities. Protected by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation across two parcels, this property offers unparalleled opportunities for countryside pursuits and distinguished entertaining.

Listed at $19.6 million, the property is being offered in cooperation with co-listing agent Laura Farrell of TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding is estimated to start between $5 million and $9 million.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in the funding towards new homes built for families in need.

