Happy New Year 2025: Top Whatsapp Stickers, Photos, 20 Wishes And Quotes To Share Festive Greetings With Friends, Family

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Happy New Year 2025: As the year 2024 comes to a close, it's time to celebrate the occasion with loved ones and mark the day with memorable greetings. Whether you want to share new year greetings with loved ones via email, WhatsApp stickers, gifs - we've got you covered.

Happy New Year 2025: WhatsApp stickers for new year greetings

Here are some stickers which you can easily send on WhatsApp to celebrate the New Year





Happy New Year

Happy New Year

Happy new year

Happy New Year 2025: Best WhatsApp gifs, images, wishes to share with loved ones

1) Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year!

2) Let the old year end and the New Year begin with the warmest of aspirations. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year

3) On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

4) May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements, and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

5) Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year.

6) May the new year bring you warmth, love, and light to guide your path to a positive destination.

7) On the road to success, the rule is always to look ahead. May you reach your destination and may your journey be wonderful. Happy New Year.

Happy new year 2025

8) Here's to a bright New Year and a fond farewell to the old. Here's to the things that are yet to come and the memories that we hold. Happy New Year!

9) The start of the year is a time for self-reflection and self-improvement, but it's also a time when we could all use some encouraging words. I wish you and your family a happy and healthy New Year!

10) Life changes, but my New Year wish for you remains the same-I wish you happiness, good health, and well-being from the bottom of my heart!

11) A joyful present and a well-remembered past-it's to these things that we raise a glass!

12) Write the new chapter of your life with happiness and smiles, hope for a beautiful journey of many more miles..... Happy New Year!

13) May the Lord ensure you get success in your career and resolve all conflicts this year. Happy New Year!

14) Cheers to another year! Wishing you positive new beginnings in 2023.

15) Bring it on - 2023! May all the new adventures be yours this year!

16) I hope that this year is the best one yet for you. I pray that you realize all of your goals while experiencing unending joy.

17) Life is an adventure that's full of beautiful destinations. Wishing you many wonderful memories made in 2023.

18) Let your aspirations have wings so they may take you far in 2023.

19) As the sun sets on another year, I wish you great company and good cheer.

20) Wishing you and your family a year brimming with good eats, good drinks, and lots of good adventures!