Extended Donation Deadline Provides Critical Relief For Organizations Supporting Communities In Need

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine Canada, Cooperation Canada, and the Charities Coalition of Canada are welcoming the government's decision to extend the donation deadline for charitable contributions made through the end of February 2025. This critical measure will provide much-needed relief to charities that have faced significant disruptions due to the recent four-week Canada Post strike.

With the government's announcement to extend the donation deadline Canadians will now be able to claim charitable donations made before February 28, 2025, on their 2024 tax returns. This extension ensures that charities will have the time they need to recover lost revenue during one of the most critical fundraising periods of the year.

The decision comes as many organizations are experiencing revenue shortfalls of up to 30-40%, with some charities at risk of losing up to 65% of their expected year-end donations. The extended deadline offers a practical solution that will help alleviate some of the financial strain and support vital services, including food security, mental health care, and emergency relief efforts, that these organizations provide to vulnerable populations both in Canada and globally.

“An extension to the Charitable Donations Tax Credit hasn't occurred for 20 years, when the government in 2004 sought to incentivize donor support for that year's tsunami relief effort,” said Bruce MacDonald, President & CEO of Imagine Canada.“The exceptional measure announced by the government on Monday is thanks to the collective efforts of the charitable sector, who came together to advocate in support of this extension in recent weeks, whether in the media and through letter campaigns.”

While mail delivery has resumed, charities across the country have been impacted by the postal strike, with many organizations not able to receive mailed donations for many weeks and forced to adapt by shifting their campaigns to digital platforms. While these adaptations have helped mitigate some of the disruption, they have also added strain on resources and led to delays in processing donations.

“We commend the government for taking decisive action at a time when it's most needed,” said Kate Higgins, CEO of Cooperation Canada.“This extension will provide a much-needed boost to organizations that rely on end-of-year donations to fund life-saving programs in Canada and around the world. It will also ensure that the spirit of solidarity and generosity continues to strengthen communities both at home and abroad."

The Health Charities Coalition of Canada also applauds the decision, highlighting the direct benefits this extension will have for health charities that rely on donations to fund life-saving research, patient support services, and critical health initiatives.

“We are thrilled to see the government take this step to support health charities, whose work is critical to improving the lives of millions of Canadians,” said Connie Côté, CEO of the Health Charities Coalition of Canada.“This extension will help ensure that our members can continue to meet the growing health needs of Canadians, and provide our donors with an opportunity to have their holiday gift delivered to their favorite charity.”

About Cooperation Canada

Since 1968, Cooperation Canada has brought together Canadian civil society organizations working in international development and humanitarian assistance. With over 100 members, we work with partners in Canada and around the world to build a fairer, safer, and more sustainable world.

About Imagine Canada

Imagine Canada is a national charity that brings together organizations from across the country to advance the charitable and nonprofit sector. It advocates on behalf of the sector, offering resources and support to organizations of all sizes, and works to build a stronger, more sustainable charitable sector in Canada.

About the Health Charities Coalition of Canada

The Health Charities Coalition of Canada is a coalition of more than 40 national health charities. It represents organizations that work to improve the health and well-being of Canadians by supporting research, providing patient services, and advocating for health policy change.

For more information please contact:

Émilie Pontbriand

Senior Manager, Strategic Communications

Imagine Canada

...