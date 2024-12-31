Friends Of Commerce 2024 Year In Review - Strategic Partnerships, Expanded Services, And Industry Recognition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Friends of Commerce, a leading eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency, reflects on an extraordinary year of growth and innovation.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Friends of Commerce (FoC), a leading eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency, reflects on an extraordinary year of growth and innovation. 2024 marked a transformative period with the expansion of marketing services, the establishment of influential partnerships, and recognition through alliances with BigCommerce and Acumatica. These milestones underscore FoC's commitment to empowering businesses with strategic tools and solutions in the rapidly advancing eCommerce landscape.Key Partnerships Fuel Growth and InnovationIn 2024, FoC deepened its impact through key partnerships with industry innovators. These collaborations not only strengthened FoC's capabilities but also empowered its clients to streamline operations and drive growth in competitive markets.Some notable engagements included:.Acumatica Alliance Partner : As an Acumatica Alliance Partner, FoC collaborates directly with Acumatica and Acumatica VAR's in order to enable Mid-Market B2B companies to improve their customer and prospect engagement through integrated commerce solutions that work in concert with Acumatica. An effective ERP + eCommerce combination empowers midsized companies to thrive in the digital economy. This partnership reflects FoC's commitment to equipping clients with the necessary tools to enhance operational efficiency, customer retention, prospect conversion, and revenue growth..Clarity Ventures - FoC has established a strategic partnership with Clarity Ventures in order to serve as an integration partner with Clarity Ventures for clients seeking to connect their eCommerce site with their ERP. This collaboration enabled access to data from any source where a business process would benefit or could be automated.Mid-Market B2B & B2C Companies Rely on Friends of CommerceOver the course of 2024, FoC supported over twenty projects for mid-market wholesalers, distributors, manufacturers, and retailers. This support is largely focused on helping these companies optimize their digital commerce channels through enhancing or launching eCommerce initiatives in order to dramatically improve prospect and customer engagements resulting in increased revenue, improved customer satisfaction & retention, and significant operational efficiencies.A sample of FoC's client work are:.Iowa Customs (IC) - FoC implemented a new B2B eCommerce site (BigCommerce), an automated custom product builder, and a streamlined workflow that worked in concert with their newly implemented ERP (Acumatica). Prior to the FoC project, IC customers were required to phone or fax in all their orders and utilize an online PDF catalog to correctly build out custom product SKU's to input their orders correctly. Now IC customers can order products online 24/7, as well as access all past orders and order status on demand..Chemical Consultants Inc (CCI) - CCI was stuck on an outdated eCommerce website that required extensive and expensive maintenance and manual process. FoC migrated CCI over to a new SaaS B2B commerce website (BigCommerce) that also included a customer portal. This project also required a complex integration to CCI's SAP ERP which was executed in conjunction with Clarity Ventures..Ace Uniforms - Ace Uniforms provides customized uniforms to verified first responders to meet the requirements of their organization and rank. FoC linked their eCommerce site (BigCommerce) and their ERP (Acumatica) in order to provide data integration and desired personalization..BlackCrest - FoC helped to develop BlackCrest's Go-To-Market strategy, creative assets, brand development, eCommerce website (BigCommerce) development, ongoing eCommerce support, and digital marketing services.Expanding Marketing Services to Drive Client SuccessRecognizing the shifting demands of the eCommerce landscape, FoC expanded its suite of services to include comprehensive marketing solutions. These offerings are designed to bridge the gap between technical excellence and customer engagement, ensuring that businesses can achieve measurable results.These services include:.Ecommerce Strategy & Optimization - Driving growth and staying competitive in the ever-evolving eCommerce environment through strategies such as conversion rate optimization and email marketing..Content Marketing - Developing and sharing high-quality, relevant content to engage audiences and build brand authority..Search Engine Optimization (SEO) - Implementing strategies to boost organic visibility and search engine rankings..Paid Media/Performance Marketing - Managing targeted ad campaigns across platforms like Google Ads, Facebook, and LinkedIn to maximize return on investment..Social Media Management - Building effective social media strategies to enhance brand presence and foster customer engagement.These marketing services complement FoC's existing offerings, allowing clients to leverage a holistic approach to eCommerce success.Industry Recognition Through PartnershipsFoC forged strategic partnerships in 2024 with key industry leaders, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses navigating the complexities of digital transformation. These collaborations were instrumental in enabling FoC to deliver tailored solutions that drive measurable results for clients..BigCommerce B2B Specialized Partner - FoC's recognition as a certified B2B Specialized Partner underscores its ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the complex needs of B2B businesses. This prestigious certification reinforces FoC's position as a trusted partner for eCommerce innovation.Looking Ahead to 2025As the digital commerce landscape continues to transform, FoC looks forward to 2025 with a renewed focus on innovation. By leveraging its strategic partnerships and expanded service offerings, FoC is ready to help clients overcome challenges and seize new opportunities in the competitive eCommerce space.About Friends of CommerceFriends of Commerce is an eCommerce consulting and solution implementation agency, located in San Diego, California. Since 2019, their focus is upper mid-market B2B and DTC businesses embarking on digital transformation for the first time or transitioning from legacy systems. Friends of Commerce provides transparent, full-service, end-to-end solutions to help clients grow their businesses. They are committed to their customers' success by delivering expertise, engagement, and experience at unmatched value. Learn more at

