ZipWave TV offers a live TV service that focuses on family, faith and news. 2025 sees new networks added to its lineup, now also available to business.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ZipWave TV Expands Faith, Family, and News Lineup, Now Available Through Business Partnerships

ZipWave TV, known for offering affordable streaming services, has expanded its lineup for 2025 to include even more channels focused on faith, family, and trusted news. With subscriptions starting at just $10 per month, the service remains dedicated to providing high-quality content at an accessible price point. ZipWave TV's continued growth highlights its commitment to delivering meaningful entertainment to consumers and now offers businesses an opportunity to enhance their service offerings through partnership.

Expanded Lineup of Faith and Family Programming

ZipWave TV's newly expanded channel lineup features more popular faith-based networks, including EWTN, JBS, NRBTV, and World Harvest Television, alongside trusted news channels like Newsmax. "We're proud to strengthen our focus on wholesome entertainment and spiritual content, giving families and faith communities access to programming that aligns with their values," said Michael Carswell, CEO of ZipWave TV. "Our expanded faith programming reflects our commitment to offering content that matters. Giving faith channels the opportunity to be in the same neighborhood as top cable networks like Great American Family, Game Show Network and INSP can help them be closer than ever before to their audiences."

Affordable Streaming, Now Available for Businesses

In addition to its direct-to-consumer offerings, ZipWave TV is now available in partnership with businesses such as internet service providers and mobile virtual network operators, enabling them to offer affordable, high-quality streaming TV to their customers. These partnerships allow companies to differentiate themselves by adding a TV service to their portfolio, enhancing customer engagement without the cost and complexity of developing a streaming service from scratch.

About ZipWave TV

ZipWave TV is an affordable live TV streaming service offering a diverse selection of family entertainment, faith programming, and trusted news. Based in Sheridan, Wyoming, ZipWave TV provides consumers and businesses alike with a simple, cost-effective way to access meaningful content. With subscriptions starting at just $10 per month, viewers can enjoy ZipWave TV on popular devices such as Roku, Google TV, and iOS.

