Biolife Announces Record Orders For The Living Urn In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Living Urn, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree memorial with ashes, experiences a significant increase in orders in 2024.

- Mark Brewer, PresidentGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Biolife, LLC is pleased to announce record orders in 2024 for The Living Urn ®, its patented bio urn and planting system that is responsible for tens of thousands of plantings worldwide.Mark Brewer, company President, commented,“We're pleased to announce that 2024 has been a record year for The Living Urn. This has been primarily due to an increase in the amount of funeral home partners and more awareness of this uplifting option – where a family can grow a beautiful living tree memorial with our patented system including a loved one's ashes. Upon ordering and in addition to receiving our proprietary bio urn and planting system, families can choose a young, two-to-four foot tree of choice to plant with the bio urn and have it shipped from our award winning nursery directly to their doorstep, ready to plant.”The Living Urn® is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and over twenty countries throughout Europe and South America. It is currently offered by over four thousand funeral homes worldwide.About BiolifeBased in Colorado, Biolife, LLC, is committed to developing and providing unique cremation urns serving families looking for eco-friendly, traditional, and other afterlife options that can be more meaningful and personal. Its growing market leading product offering includes the patented Living Urn®, the leading bio urn and planting system designed to grow a tree with cremated remains, the Eco Scattering Urn, a unique bamboo urn for scattering ashes, and the Eco Water Urn, a proprietary urn that floats and gracefully releases ashes in water. The company offers additional proprietary lines of wood, ceramic, metal and stone cremation urns, as well as cremation jewelry and unique memorial keepsakes .

Steve Hensley

Biolife, LLC

+1 8004957022

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.