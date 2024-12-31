Bechtel And Woodside Place Woodside Louisiana LNG Phase 1 Order To Chart Industries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) (“Chart”), a global leader in clean and industrial solutions, has received the order from Bechtel for the of our Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant (“IPSMR®”) liquefaction and cold boxes for Phase 1 of Woodside Energy Group Ltd's (ASX: WDS; NYSE: WDS) (“Woodside”) Louisiana development opportunity. Louisiana LNG is owned and operated by Woodside and managed by Bechtel Energy Inc. (“Bechtel”), as the EPC contractor, is located in Louisiana, USA and was previously known as the Driftwood LNG project.

Under the order awarded in December 2024, Chart will support Phase 1 of Louisiana LNG by providing two LNG plants comprising 16 cold boxes in total for 11 MTPA of production. Each LNG plant includes four Heavies Removal Cold Boxes and four LNG Liquefaction Cold Boxes.

Chart's IPSMR® process, renowned for its energy efficiency and reliability, will provide a critical component of the liquefaction technology, supporting Woodside Energy's mission to deliver cleaner energy solutions.

“We are proud to partner with Bechtel and Woodside on this significant LNG project,” said Jill Evanko, CEO and President of Chart Industries.“Our IPSMR® technology and associated equipment will play a key role in supporting Woodside's LNG production on schedule, delivering both efficiency and sustainability to meet global energy needs.”

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc. is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handling for the Nexus of CleanTM – clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit .

About Woodside Energy

Woodside Energy is a global energy company. Driven by a spirit of innovation and determination, the company established the liquefied natural gas industry in Australia in the 1980s. Woodside provides the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Today, Woodside's strategy is to thrive through the energy transition with a resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects in Australia, North America and Africa. In the United States, Woodside is progressing the Louisiana LNG development and the Beaumont Clean Ammonia Project. In Mexico, Woodside is progressing the Trion oil project and has an offtake agreement with Mexico Pacific Limited. The company also has operated and non-operated oil and gas assets in the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. .

