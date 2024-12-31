Global Electric Kick Scooter Market Projections Substantial Growth Forecasted Through 2029 With Eco-Friendly Transportation Solutions Leading The Way

Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Kick Scooter Market - Global Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2019-2029F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Kick Scooter Market was valued at USD 2.31 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.37 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.51%.

The global electric kick scooter market is experiencing significant growth as urban mobility solutions become increasingly popular. The shift towards eco-friendly transportation, combined with the growing demand for convenient last-mile solutions, is driving the adoption of electric scooters. Consumers are increasingly seeking alternatives to traditional modes of transport, and electric kick scooters offer a practical, cost-effective solution for short-distance travel. As cities become more congested, these scooters offer a fast and efficient way to navigate urban environments while reducing carbon footprints.



Technological advancements in electric kick scooters, particularly improvements in battery technology, are creating new opportunities for market expansion. The development of longer-lasting and faster-charging batteries enhances the overall performance and convenience of electric scooters, making them a more attractive option for consumers. Moreover, the growing trend of shared mobility services, where electric scooters are made available for rent through mobile apps, is further driving market growth. These shared services provide flexibility for users without the need for ownership, making it easier for individuals to use electric scooters for short trips. The increasing acceptance of electric scooters among consumers is also influenced by government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation and the expansion of infrastructure supporting electric vehicles.

However, the market also faces several challenges. Safety concerns related to the use of electric kick scooters, such as accidents and injuries, remain a key barrier to widespread adoption. To address these challenges, manufacturers and regulators are focusing on enhancing safety features like improved braking systems, better visibility, and stronger helmets. Another challenge is the regulatory environment, with varying rules and regulations in different cities, which can limit the availability and accessibility of electric scooters in certain areas. Despite these challenges, the market continues to grow as opportunities in urban mobility, sustainability, and technological innovation continue to push the sector forward.

Key Market Trends

Integration with Smart Mobility Ecosystems

One prominent trend in the global electric kick scooter market is the integration of scooters into smart mobility ecosystems. As cities embrace the concept of smart cities, electric kick scooters are becoming an integral part of connected and intelligent transportation networks. This trend is characterized by the incorporation of advanced technologies that enhance user experience, optimize fleet management, and contribute to overall urban mobility efficiency. For Instance, NIU is redefining urban mobility and make life better, as evidenced by their commitment to carbon fiber engineering and design.

The company has sold over 3,000,000 electric vehicles worldwide since launching their first e-moped in 2015, with their loyal users and fans riding over 11.8 billion miles around the world. The integration with smart mobility ecosystems involves equipping electric scooters with IoT (Internet of Things) devices, GPS tracking, and connectivity features. This connectivity allows users to locate and unlock scooters through mobile apps, providing real-time information on scooter availability, battery levels, and route planning. For operators, this connectivity facilitates remote monitoring of fleet health, data analytics for demand forecasting, and efficient deployment of scooters to high-demand areas.

Moreover, partnerships with ride-sharing platforms and integration with existing public transportation systems contribute to a seamless and interconnected mobility experience. This trend aligns with the broader vision of creating interconnected transportation networks that offer users a variety of transportation options, promoting efficiency, sustainability, and convenience.

Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions

Sustainability has become a central theme in the global electric kick scooter market, reflecting a broader societal shift towards eco-friendly transportation solutions. Electric scooters, with their zero-emission operation and minimal environmental impact, have gained traction as a sustainable alternative for short-distance travel. This trend is underscored by the growing awareness of environmental issues, including air pollution and climate change, prompting consumers to seek transportation options that align with their eco-conscious values. Manufacturers and operators in the electric kick scooter market are responding to this trend by prioritizing sustainability in various aspects of their operations.

This includes using eco-friendly materials in scooter manufacturing, implementing efficient battery management systems to extend battery life, and exploring recycling initiatives for end-of-life scooters. Additionally, scooter-sharing services often promote sustainable practices, encouraging users to adopt green transportation habits. As cities and governments prioritize sustainability goals, the demand for electric kick scooters as a clean and energy-efficient mode of transportation is expected to continue growing. This trend positions electric scooters as not only a practical urban mobility solution but also as a positive contributor to environmental conservation efforts.

Growth of Subscription and Membership Models

Subscription and membership models are gaining prominence in the global electric kick scooter market, offering users a cost-effective and convenient way to access scooters for short-term travel. This trend is driven by the desire to provide users with flexibility and affordability while promoting loyalty to specific scooter-sharing platforms. Subscription models typically involve users paying a monthly fee for a set number of scooter rides or unlimited access within certain timeframes. The subscription model addresses challenges related to variable pricing, especially during peak hours or high-demand periods.

Users subscribing to monthly plans can enjoy predictable and potentially discounted rates, encouraging regular usage and fostering customer loyalty. Furthermore, subscription models often include additional perks, such as priority access to scooters, special promotions, or bundled services that enhance the overall value proposition for subscribers. Membership models, which may involve joining a loyalty program or paying an annual fee for exclusive benefits, contribute to user retention and engagement. Operators in the electric kick scooter market are increasingly exploring creative subscription and membership options to attract and retain a user base, contributing to the long-term sustainability of scooter-sharing services.

Regional Insights

The Asia-Pacific region has established a dominant position in the electric kick scooter market, driven by the presence of numerous OEMs in China such as Xiaomi, YADEA Technology Group Co. and Segway. These companies contribute significantly to the market by producing and selling electric scooters that are widely used by scooter rental companies globally.

The bulk of their revenue is generated from these B2B transactions, which highlights the strategic importance of the shared mobility sector in the region. Governments in China, Japan, and India are actively promoting the adoption of electric vehicles, including electric scooters, by setting guidelines and standards for the necessary infrastructure. For example, China has been at the forefront of developing extensive charging networks to support electric mobility. This government support is crucial for the growth of the electric kick scooter market, as it ensures that the infrastructure is in place to meet the increasing demand.

The technological advancements and cost-effective manufacturing capabilities in these countries make the Asia-Pacific region a hub for electric scooter production. This not only caters to local demand but also positions the region as a key exporter of electric scooters to other parts of the world. The rising urbanization and increasing focus on sustainable transportation solutions further boost the demand for electric kick scooters in the region. As cities in the Asia-Pacific region continue to grow, the need for efficient, eco-friendly transportation options becomes more critical, driving the market for electric kick scooters.

