Paulista Championship Unveils First Phase Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo Federation (FPF) released the detailed schedule for the first phase of the Paulista Championship. The kicks off on January 15 and concludes on March 27. Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, and São Paulo face exciting matchups in the opening rounds.



Corinthians starts their campaign on January 16 against Red Bull Bragantino . The match takes place at Nabi Abi-Chedid at 7:30 PM. Palmeiras begins their journey a day earlier. They host Portuguesa at Allianz Parque on January 15 at 9:35 PM.



Santos and São Paulo also debut on January 16. Santos welcomes Mirassol to Vila Viva Sorte Stadium at 9:30 PM. São Paulo faces Inter de Limeira at Morumbi Stadium at the same time.



The championship follows the familiar format of previous years. Sixteen clubs compete in four groups. Teams in the same group do not face each other in the twelve rounds of the first phase. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.







The schedule reveals intriguing matchups throughout the first phase. On January 22, Santos and Palmeiras clash in a highly anticipated derby. The São Paulo derby between São Paulo and Corinthians takes place on January 26. Another highlight occurs on February 6 when Palmeiras and Corinthians face off.



The tournament structure promotes competitive matches from the start. Each team plays twelve games in the first phase. This format ensures a balanced competition and keeps fans engaged throughout the championship.



The release of the schedule marks an important milestone for clubs and fans alike. Teams can now plan their strategies and preparations for the upcoming matches. Supporters can mark their calendars for the exciting clashes ahead.



The Paulista Championship holds significant importance in Brazilian football. It serves as a crucial warmup for the national league and provides valuable playing time for teams. The tournament also offers a chance for smaller clubs to compete against the state's giants.



As the championship approaches, excitement builds among football enthusiasts in São Paulo. The detailed schedule allows fans to anticipate the thrilling matches that lie ahead in this prestigious state competition.

See all matches of the first phase of the Paulista Championship:

1st round







January 15, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Ponte Preta



January 15, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Noroeste



January 15, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Botafogo-SP



January 16, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs São Bernardo



January 16, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians



January 16, Thursday, 9:30 PM: Santos vs Mirassol

February 10, Monday, 9:30 PM: São Paulo vs Inter de Limeira







January 18, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Guarani



January 18, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Palmeiras



January 18, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Novorizontino



January 19, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Água Santa



January 19, Sunday, 4:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Red Bull Bragantino



January 19, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Velo Clube



January 19, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs Santos

January 20, Monday, 8:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs São Paulo







January 21, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Inter de Limeira



January 22, Tuesday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Velo Clube



January 22, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Santos vs Palmeiras



January 22, Wednesday, 8:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Portuguesa



January 22, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Corinthians vs Água Santa



January 23, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Botafogo-SP



January 23, Thursday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs Mirassol

January 23, Thursday, 7:30 PM: São Paulo vs Guarani







January 25, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Ponte Preta



January 25, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Água Santa vs Red Bull Bragantino



January 25, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Santos



January 25, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Novorizontino



January 26, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs São Bernardo



January 26, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Portuguesa



January 26, Sunday, 6:30 PM: São Paulo vs Corinthians

January 26, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Guarani vs Noroeste







January 28, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino



January 28, Tuesday, 9:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Velo Clube



January 29, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Mirassol vs Guarani



January 29, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs Santo



January 29, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Noroeste vs Inter de Limeira



January 29, Wednesday, 7:45 PM: Ponte Preta vs Corinthians



January 29, Wednesday, 9:30 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Água Santa

January 29, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Portuguesa vs São Paulo







January 31, Friday, 7:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Novorizontino



February 1, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Portuguesa vs Botafogo-SP



February 1, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs São Bernardo



February 1, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Noroeste



February 1, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Santos vs São Paulo



February 1, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Mirassol



February 2, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Água Santa vs Ponte Preta

February 2, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Guarani vs Palmeiras







February 4, Tuesday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Portuguesa



February 4, Tuesday, 8:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Red Bull Bragantino



February 5, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Ponte Preta



February 5, Wednesday, 7:15 PM: Santos vs Botafogo-SP



February 5, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: São Paulo vs Mirassol



February 6, Thursday, 7:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Novorizontino



February 6, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Água Santa

February 6, Thursday, 8:00 PM: Palmeiras vs Corinthians







February 7, Friday, 8:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Inter de Limeira



February 8, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Velo Clube



February 8, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Noroeste



February 8, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs São Paulo



February 9, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Novorizontino vs Santos



February 9, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Guarani



February 9, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs Palmeiras

February 9, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Corinthians vs São Bernardo







February 11, Tuesday, 8:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Red Bull Bragantino



February 12, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs São Bernardo



February 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Mirassol vs Ponte Preta



February 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Água Santa vs Portuguesa



February 12, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Corinthians vs Santos



February 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Novorizontino



February 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Palmeiras

February 13, Thursday, 9:30 PM: São Paulo vs Velo Clube







February 15, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Botafogo



February 15, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Corinthians



February 15, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Noroeste



February 16, Sunday, 4:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Guarani



February 16, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Velo Clube vs Inter de Limeira



February 16, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Palmeiras vs São Paulo



February 16, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Santos vs Água Santa

February 17, Monday, 8:00 PM: Novorizontino vs Mirassol







February 3, Monday, 9:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Corinthians



February 19, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs Inter de Limeira



February 19, Wednesday, 7:00 PM: Guarani vs Velo Clube



February 19, Wednesday, 7:15 PM: Santos vs Noroeste



February 19, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: São Paulo vs Ponte Preta



February 20, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Mirassol



February 20, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Botafogo

February 20, Thursday, 9:35 PM: Portuguesa vs São Bernardo







February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Botafogo vs Novorizontino



February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Guarani



February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Portuguesa



February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Santos



February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Mirassol vs Palmeiras



February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs Red Bull Bragantino



February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs São Paulo

February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Água Santa



2nd round3rd round4th round5th round6th round7th round8th round9th round10th round11th round12th round