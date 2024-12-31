Paulista Championship Unveils First Phase Schedule
Date
12/31/2024
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo football Federation (FPF) released the detailed schedule for the first phase of the Paulista Championship. The tournament kicks off on January 15 and concludes on March 27. Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, and São Paulo face exciting matchups in the opening rounds.
Corinthians starts their campaign on January 16 against Red Bull Bragantino . The match takes place at Nabi Abi-Chedid Stadium at 7:30 PM. Palmeiras begins their journey a day earlier. They host Portuguesa at Allianz Parque on January 15 at 9:35 PM.
Santos and São Paulo also debut on January 16. Santos welcomes Mirassol to Vila Viva Sorte Stadium at 9:30 PM. São Paulo faces Inter de Limeira at Morumbi Stadium at the same time.
The championship follows the familiar format of previous years. Sixteen clubs compete in four groups. Teams in the same group do not face each other in the twelve rounds of the first phase. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.
The schedule reveals intriguing matchups throughout the first phase. On January 22, Santos and Palmeiras clash in a highly anticipated derby. The São Paulo derby between São Paulo and Corinthians takes place on January 26. Another highlight occurs on February 6 when Palmeiras and Corinthians face off.
The tournament structure promotes competitive matches from the start. Each team plays twelve games in the first phase. This format ensures a balanced competition and keeps fans engaged throughout the championship.
The release of the schedule marks an important milestone for clubs and fans alike. Teams can now plan their strategies and preparations for the upcoming matches. Supporters can mark their calendars for the exciting clashes ahead.
The Paulista Championship holds significant importance in Brazilian football. It serves as a crucial warmup for the national league and provides valuable playing time for teams. The tournament also offers a chance for smaller clubs to compete against the state's giants.
As the championship approaches, excitement builds among football enthusiasts in São Paulo. The detailed schedule allows fans to anticipate the thrilling matches that lie ahead in this prestigious state competition.
See all matches of the first phase of the Paulista Championship:
1st round
January 15, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Ponte Preta
January 15, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Noroeste
January 15, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Botafogo-SP
January 16, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs São Bernardo
January 16, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
January 16, Thursday, 9:30 PM: Santos vs Mirassol
February 10, Monday, 9:30 PM: São Paulo vs Inter de Limeira
2nd round
January 18, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Guarani
January 18, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Palmeiras
January 18, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Novorizontino
January 19, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Água Santa
January 19, Sunday, 4:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Red Bull Bragantino
January 19, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Velo Clube
January 19, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs Santos
January 20, Monday, 8:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs São Paulo
3rd round
January 21, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Inter de Limeira
January 22, Tuesday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Velo Clube
January 22, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Santos vs Palmeiras
January 22, Wednesday, 8:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Portuguesa
January 22, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Corinthians vs Água Santa
January 23, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Botafogo-SP
January 23, Thursday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs Mirassol
January 23, Thursday, 7:30 PM: São Paulo vs Guarani
4th round
January 25, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Ponte Preta
January 25, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Água Santa vs Red Bull Bragantino
January 25, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Santos
January 25, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Novorizontino
January 26, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs São Bernardo
January 26, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Portuguesa
January 26, Sunday, 6:30 PM: São Paulo vs Corinthians
January 26, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Guarani vs Noroeste
5th round
January 28, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino
January 28, Tuesday, 9:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Velo Clube
January 29, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Mirassol vs Guarani
January 29, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs Santo
January 29, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Noroeste vs Inter de Limeira
January 29, Wednesday, 7:45 PM: Ponte Preta vs Corinthians
January 29, Wednesday, 9:30 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Água Santa
January 29, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Portuguesa vs São Paulo
6th round
January 31, Friday, 7:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Novorizontino
February 1, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Portuguesa vs Botafogo-SP
February 1, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs São Bernardo
February 1, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Noroeste
February 1, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Santos vs São Paulo
February 1, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Mirassol
February 2, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Água Santa vs Ponte Preta
February 2, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Guarani vs Palmeiras
7th round
February 4, Tuesday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Portuguesa
February 4, Tuesday, 8:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Red Bull Bragantino
February 5, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Ponte Preta
February 5, Wednesday, 7:15 PM: Santos vs Botafogo-SP
February 5, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: São Paulo vs Mirassol
February 6, Thursday, 7:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Novorizontino
February 6, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Água Santa
February 6, Thursday, 8:00 PM: Palmeiras vs Corinthians
8th round
February 7, Friday, 8:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Inter de Limeira
February 8, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Velo Clube
February 8, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Noroeste
February 8, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs São Paulo
February 9, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Novorizontino vs Santos
February 9, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Guarani
February 9, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs Palmeiras
February 9, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Corinthians vs São Bernardo
9th round
February 11, Tuesday, 8:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Red Bull Bragantino
February 12, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs São Bernardo
February 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Mirassol vs Ponte Preta
February 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Água Santa vs Portuguesa
February 12, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Corinthians vs Santos
February 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Novorizontino
February 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Palmeiras
February 13, Thursday, 9:30 PM: São Paulo vs Velo Clube
10th round
February 15, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Botafogo
February 15, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Corinthians
February 15, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Noroeste
February 16, Sunday, 4:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Guarani
February 16, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Velo Clube vs Inter de Limeira
February 16, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Palmeiras vs São Paulo
February 16, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Santos vs Água Santa
February 17, Monday, 8:00 PM: Novorizontino vs Mirassol
11th round
February 3, Monday, 9:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Corinthians
February 19, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs Inter de Limeira
February 19, Wednesday, 7:00 PM: Guarani vs Velo Clube
February 19, Wednesday, 7:15 PM: Santos vs Noroeste
February 19, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: São Paulo vs Ponte Preta
February 20, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Mirassol
February 20, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Botafogo
February 20, Thursday, 9:35 PM: Portuguesa vs São Bernardo
12th round
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Botafogo vs Novorizontino
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Guarani
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Portuguesa
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Santos
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Mirassol vs Palmeiras
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs Red Bull Bragantino
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs São Paulo
February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Água Santa
