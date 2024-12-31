عربي


Paulista Championship Unveils First Phase Schedule


12/31/2024 6:15:37 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The São Paulo football Federation (FPF) released the detailed schedule for the first phase of the Paulista Championship. The tournament kicks off on January 15 and concludes on March 27. Corinthians, Palmeiras, Santos, and São Paulo face exciting matchups in the opening rounds.

Corinthians starts their campaign on January 16 against Red Bull Bragantino . The match takes place at Nabi Abi-Chedid Stadium at 7:30 PM. Palmeiras begins their journey a day earlier. They host Portuguesa at Allianz Parque on January 15 at 9:35 PM.

Santos and São Paulo also debut on January 16. Santos welcomes Mirassol to Vila Viva Sorte Stadium at 9:30 PM. São Paulo faces Inter de Limeira at Morumbi Stadium at the same time.

The championship follows the familiar format of previous years. Sixteen clubs compete in four groups. Teams in the same group do not face each other in the twelve rounds of the first phase. The top two teams from each group advance to the knockout stage.



The schedule reveals intriguing matchups throughout the first phase. On January 22, Santos and Palmeiras clash in a highly anticipated derby. The São Paulo derby between São Paulo and Corinthians takes place on January 26. Another highlight occurs on February 6 when Palmeiras and Corinthians face off.

The tournament structure promotes competitive matches from the start. Each team plays twelve games in the first phase. This format ensures a balanced competition and keeps fans engaged throughout the championship.

The release of the schedule marks an important milestone for clubs and fans alike. Teams can now plan their strategies and preparations for the upcoming matches. Supporters can mark their calendars for the exciting clashes ahead.

The Paulista Championship holds significant importance in Brazilian football. It serves as a crucial warmup for the national league and provides valuable playing time for teams. The tournament also offers a chance for smaller clubs to compete against the state's giants.

As the championship approaches, excitement builds among football enthusiasts in São Paulo. The detailed schedule allows fans to anticipate the thrilling matches that lie ahead in this prestigious state competition.
See all matches of the first phase of the Paulista Championship:
1st round


  • January 15, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Ponte Preta
  • January 15, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Noroeste
  • January 15, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Botafogo-SP
  • January 16, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs São Bernardo
  • January 16, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
  • January 16, Thursday, 9:30 PM: Santos vs Mirassol
  • February 10, Monday, 9:30 PM: São Paulo vs Inter de Limeira

2nd round

  • January 18, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Guarani
  • January 18, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Palmeiras
  • January 18, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Novorizontino
  • January 19, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Água Santa
  • January 19, Sunday, 4:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Red Bull Bragantino
  • January 19, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Velo Clube
  • January 19, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs Santos
  • January 20, Monday, 8:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs São Paulo

3rd round

  • January 21, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Inter de Limeira
  • January 22, Tuesday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Velo Clube
  • January 22, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Santos vs Palmeiras
  • January 22, Wednesday, 8:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Portuguesa
  • January 22, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Corinthians vs Água Santa
  • January 23, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Botafogo-SP
  • January 23, Thursday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs Mirassol
  • January 23, Thursday, 7:30 PM: São Paulo vs Guarani

4th round

  • January 25, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Ponte Preta
  • January 25, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Água Santa vs Red Bull Bragantino
  • January 25, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Santos
  • January 25, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Novorizontino
  • January 26, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs São Bernardo
  • January 26, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Portuguesa
  • January 26, Sunday, 6:30 PM: São Paulo vs Corinthians
  • January 26, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Guarani vs Noroeste

5th round

  • January 28, Tuesday, 7:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Red Bull Bragantino
  • January 28, Tuesday, 9:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Velo Clube
  • January 29, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Mirassol vs Guarani
  • January 29, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs Santo
  • January 29, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Noroeste vs Inter de Limeira
  • January 29, Wednesday, 7:45 PM: Ponte Preta vs Corinthians
  • January 29, Wednesday, 9:30 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Água Santa
  • January 29, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Portuguesa vs São Paulo

6th round

  • January 31, Friday, 7:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Novorizontino
  • February 1, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Portuguesa vs Botafogo-SP
  • February 1, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Inter de Limeira vs São Bernardo
  • February 1, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Noroeste
  • February 1, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Santos vs São Paulo
  • February 1, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Mirassol
  • February 2, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Água Santa vs Ponte Preta
  • February 2, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Guarani vs Palmeiras

7th round

  • February 4, Tuesday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Portuguesa
  • February 4, Tuesday, 8:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Red Bull Bragantino
  • February 5, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Ponte Preta
  • February 5, Wednesday, 7:15 PM: Santos vs Botafogo-SP
  • February 5, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: São Paulo vs Mirassol
  • February 6, Thursday, 7:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Novorizontino
  • February 6, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Água Santa
  • February 6, Thursday, 8:00 PM: Palmeiras vs Corinthians

8th round

  • February 7, Friday, 8:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Inter de Limeira
  • February 8, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Velo Clube
  • February 8, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Mirassol vs Noroeste
  • February 8, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs São Paulo
  • February 9, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Novorizontino vs Santos
  • February 9, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Guarani
  • February 9, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs Palmeiras
  • February 9, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Corinthians vs São Bernardo

9th round

  • February 11, Tuesday, 8:00 PM: Botafogo-SP vs Red Bull Bragantino
  • February 12, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs São Bernardo
  • February 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Mirassol vs Ponte Preta
  • February 12, Wednesday, 7:30 PM: Água Santa vs Portuguesa
  • February 12, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: Corinthians vs Santos
  • February 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Guarani vs Novorizontino
  • February 13, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Palmeiras
  • February 13, Thursday, 9:30 PM: São Paulo vs Velo Clube

10th round

  • February 15, Saturday, 4:00 PM: Ponte Preta vs Botafogo
  • February 15, Saturday, 6:30 PM: Portuguesa vs Corinthians
  • February 15, Saturday, 8:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Noroeste
  • February 16, Sunday, 4:00 PM: São Bernardo vs Guarani
  • February 16, Sunday, 4:00 PM: Velo Clube vs Inter de Limeira
  • February 16, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Palmeiras vs São Paulo
  • February 16, Sunday, 8:30 PM: Santos vs Água Santa
  • February 17, Monday, 8:00 PM: Novorizontino vs Mirassol

11th round

  • February 3, Monday, 9:30 PM: Novorizontino vs Corinthians
  • February 19, Wednesday, 6:30 PM: Água Santa vs Inter de Limeira
  • February 19, Wednesday, 7:00 PM: Guarani vs Velo Clube
  • February 19, Wednesday, 7:15 PM: Santos vs Noroeste
  • February 19, Wednesday, 9:35 PM: São Paulo vs Ponte Preta
  • February 20, Thursday, 6:30 PM: Red Bull Bragantino vs Mirassol
  • February 20, Thursday, 7:30 PM: Palmeiras vs Botafogo
  • February 20, Thursday, 9:35 PM: Portuguesa vs São Bernardo

12th round

  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Botafogo vs Novorizontino
  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Corinthians vs Guarani
  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Noroeste vs Portuguesa
  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Inter de Limeira vs Santos
  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Mirassol vs Palmeiras
  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Ponte Preta vs Red Bull Bragantino
  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: São Bernardo vs São Paulo
  • February 23, Sunday, 6:30 PM: Velo Clube vs Água Santa

The Rio Times

