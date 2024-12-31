2024 Life Insurance Sector Scorecard Highlights Pioneering Trends And Market Leaders
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides analysis and scoring on the leading life insurers across the 10 themes believed to define the future of the industry.
Dublin, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thematic Intelligence: Life Insurance Sector Scorecard 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides analysis and scoring on the leading life insurers across the 10 themes we believe will define the future of the industry. The report scores insurers based on how proactive they are in each theme as well as their ability to adapt to key transformations in the coming years.
The life insurance industry is evolving as key technology and macroeconomic trends make their impact on the industry. An increase in the availability of consumer data has led to a rise in personalized products; technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics are central to harnessing data to create the best possible outcomes. More ambitious case studies will see AI used to identify patterns of behavior leading to claims and even offer suggestions on how to improve.
AI is the leading theme across the insurance industry at present. It has vast implications for insurance due to its ability to slash admin time and costs, improve user experience, and boost underwriting efficiency. Unsurprisingly, wellbeing-both physical and mental-is a key trend within life insurance. The healthier people and employees are mentally and physically, the less likely they are to submit claims. Wellbeing overlaps with the personalization theme, as insurers can tailor life and health policies to help people through specific mental and physical challenges. For example, we have seen a rise in mental health advice services and coaching apps, while tailored reward programs around health and fitness goals are now embedded into some life and health insurance policies.
Benchmark yourself against the rest of the market. Discover market leaders across 10 themes that are essential in the life insurance industry. Discover what the 10 key themes are and understand why we believe them to be so crucial.
Executive Summary Introduction Themes Sector Scorecard: Life Insurance Who's who Thematic screen Valuation screen Risk screen Thematic Research Methodology
Admiral Ageas AIA Allianz Allstate Anorak Aviva AXA Chubb Covea Hiscox Insurance Australia Group PICC Ping An Progressive Prudential Root insurance RSA Suncorp Tokio Marine Zurich Sompo Holdings VIG Discovery Bupa Manulife Financial Cigna Yulife Dacadoo Royal London Saga LV Dai-Ichi Life Swiss Re Munich Re
